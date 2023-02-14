Why Is the Left Pushing Straight Men to Date Trans Dudes?

If you read my articles, you know I’m a former NYC liberal. Next year will be my 10-year anniversary since I first voted for a Republican in the 2004 George Bush vs. John “looks like a talking apple tree from the Wizard of Oz” Kerry election.

Someone recently asked me whether I would ever go back to voting for Democrats. Let me ask my Magic 8-ball.

My Magic 8-ball says, “KDJ will not vote for the people who want him to engage in carnal knowledge with a man, even if the dude is wearing a dress.”

My Magic 8-ball is wise.

When I was a liberal, I thought I was on the side of the open-minded. I didn’t care if people were gay, and I thought gay people should have the right to get married. What did I care?

For starters, I had no idea that the push for gay marriage — technically a libertarian movement — would eventually lead to leftist harpies insisting, in a most authoritarian way, that I sleep with transgender women men in dresses to prove I’m not a “bigot.”

FACT-O-RAMA! The LGBT movement began by asking for “tolerance.” Then they wanted “acceptance.” Now they insist we straight men Drive Mr. Daisy or else the gaystapo will shriek “TRANSPHOBE!” at me as I walk by with my very real Puerto Rican fiancé.

I don’t care what or whom toots a man’s horn. If you’re into bearded women, have at it. But understand, I am not into chicks with a dingle. I prefer my hen house to have a single rooster.

In short, my fruit salad has but one banana.

I believe in freedom of choice, yet the left — whom I once considered the open-minded side of the aisle — won’t leave me alone until I’m engaging in a bedroom blitzkrieg with a tri-pansexual transamabob — and that ain’t happening.

Check out this man who thinks he has a period. All I see is a question mark.

Your daily reminder thst only women get periods pic.twitter.com/342Wv66WKc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 13, 2023

Why are the bolshies pushing demi genders on straight men like myself? Several reasons, including;

PINKO-RAMA! There are 45 goals for the communists to take over the nation without a shot. Goal #8 is “Present homosexuality, degeneracy, and promiscuity as normal, natural, and healthy.”

Call me a bigot, but this “lady” below is not normal, natural, or healthy, though I detect a lot of degeneracy:

Oxford Police said an Arkansas woman is facing charges for making bomb threats in Rebel territory. 29-year-old Lily Mestemacher is accused of false reporting of placing explosives. https://t.co/a9o3A8VHGc — WCBI News (@WCBINEWS) February 13, 2023

I’m gonna go out on a limb here and suggest “Lily” is probably wide open this weekend and jonesing for a date, provided he makes bail. Any takers? Didn’t think so.

Blame Game

Another reason the left says straight men should date dudettes is so they can blame us for all the lonely she-wolves out there. Check out this article: Study: Trans People Suffering Because Straight People Won’t Date Them.

Once again, I’m the evil, straight white man, responsible for all the wrongs in the world — this time because I won’t take a booger queen to Olive Garden this Saturday.

In Huffpo’s unintentionally hilarious article, “Trans Women Deserve To Be Loved Proudly. Straight Guys, I’m Looking At You,” the lefty Pravda rag not only expects straight men to date the trannies, but they also suggest that, should we choose not to go for a chick with a twig and berries, we are guilty of “fragile masculinity and shaky sexuality.”

Related: Trans Activists Don’t Understand Heterosexuality

In other words, they are trying to reverse-psych us into crossing swords with a he-shrew. Hard pass.

Again, I don’t care if Carl wants to be Carla. It doesn’t involve me. You live your life and I’ll live mine. But just understand, I only allow one cattle prod in my barnyard. So stop with the dictator-like push to get me to allow another dipstick in my pick up, and I’ll leave you alone, too.

Or better yet, get your Democrat-voting, sitzpinkler lads to swoon the fella-gals.

Sorry, dudes, but as the book title suggests, I’m just not that into you.