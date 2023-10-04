If You’re Voting for Trump, the FBI May Be Surveilling You

As if it wasn’t bad enough that the Biden administration was abusing the justice system to target Donald Trump, now it’s using the Federal Bureau of Investigation to track and counter supporters of Donald Trump. That’s according to a bombshell report that Newsweek published on Wednesday.

“The federal government believes that the threat of violence and major civil disturbances around the 2024 U.S. presidential election is so great that it has quietly created a new category of extremists that it seeks to track and counter: Donald Trump’s army of MAGA followers,” the outlet reports. “The challenge for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the primary federal agency charged with law enforcement, is to pursue and prevent what it calls domestic terrorism without direct reference to political parties or affiliations — even though the vast majority of its current ‘anti-government’ investigations are of Trump supporters, according to classified data obtained by Newsweek.”

See, according to the Biden administration, if you speak up at a school board meeting to challenge CRT and radical leftist gender ideology being incorporated into the curriculum, or if you’re a pro-life activist, or if you’re a Trump voter, you may be a domestic terrorist. Does that sound like America, the land of the free, to you?

I guess it’s not surprising what the FBI is doing, especially considering the rhetoric Joe Biden has been using.

“Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans are a threat to the very soul of this country,” Biden said last September. “MAGA Republicans aim to question not only the legitimacy of past elections but elections being held now and into the future,” Biden said.

“The FBI is in an almost impossible position,” laments an FBI official who spoke with Newsweek. According to this official, the FBI really wants to stop domestic terrorism, but they have to abide by that pesky thing called the Constitution, which guarantees American citizens the right to free speech and protest the government. And when the government (the Biden administration) targets activists from one side… well… it just looks bad.

“Especially at a time when the White House is facing Congressional Republican opposition claiming that the Biden administration has ‘weaponized’ the Bureau against the right wing, it has to tread very carefully,” the official explained.

You think?

Newsweek conducted a three-month investigation, interviewing more than a dozen government officials with expertise in terrorism and domestic security. Most officials requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly or feared potential repercussions. In addition to interviews, Newsweek reviewed confidential FBI and Department of Homeland Security data to gain insights into the FBI’s activities.

“The threat posed by domestic violent extremists is persistent, evolving, and deadly,” the FBI told Newsweek in a statement. “The FBI’s goal is to detect and stop terrorist attacks, and our focus is on potential criminal violations, violence, and threats of violence. Anti-government or anti-authority violent extremism is one category of domestic terrorism, as well as one of the FBI’s top threat priorities.”

Yeah, sure… okay.

“We are committed to protecting the safety and constitutional rights of all Americans and will never open an investigation based solely on First Amendment protected activity, including a person’s political beliefs or affiliations,” the statement concluded.

You know, it would be great to be able to believe them, but between the Trump-Russia hoax, the targeting of concerned parents and pro-life activists, and the protecting of Hunter and Joe Biden, I’m just having a hard time believing what the FBI says on this issue.

So welcome to America in 2023, everyone. If you have a Trump sign on your lawn or a bumper sticker on your car, the Biden administration might just think you’re a domestic terrorist and could be tracking you.