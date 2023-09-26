The Democrats Are Planning to Dispute the 2024 Election If Trump Wins. Here’s How We Know.

It never ceases to amaze me how claiming that the 2020 election was stolen can get you censored and suppressed, but you can still suggest that the 2016 election was stolen via Russian collusion and be taken seriously and encouraged by the mainstream media. Believe it or not, there’s a new “Russia, Russia, Russia” narrative that none other than the twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton began pushing during an interview on MSNBC with Jen Psaki.

“Vladimir Putin — obviously, your friend and mine — he has intervened in our elections in the past,” Psaki began. “It’s not something, as you experienced firsthand, it’s not something we talk about a lot. Do you fear that that is something that could be happening for 2024? And do you think we should be talking about it more?”

“Well, I think we should be talking about it more because I don’t think, despite all of the deniers, there’s any doubt that he interfered in our election or that he has interfered, in many ways, in the internal affairs of other countries, funding political parties, funding political candidates, buying off government officials in different places,” Clinton replied. “So, that’s his opus — you know, his opus operandi [sic] in the sense that he hates democracy, he particularly hates the West, and he especially hates us. He has determined that he can do two things simultaneously. He can try to continue to damage and divide us internally, and he’s quite good at it.”

Yada, yada, yada, here’s the coup de grâce: “Part of the reason he worked so hard against me was because he didn’t think that he wanted me in the White House,” Hillary claimed. “So, we are where we are, and part of the challenge is to continue to explain to the American public that the kind of leader Putin is, this authoritarian dictator who literally kills his opposition, kills journalists, poisons people who disagree with him, invades other countries, interferes with our election, that’s part of the alternative we have to reject in this election. We have to reject authoritarianism.”

First of all, Russia didn’t try to help Trump in 2016. We know this, and the federal government knows this. Second of all, the CIA has evidence suggesting that Hillary Clinton was the one behind the creation of the false narrative that Donald Trump colluded with Russia. Intelligence declassified in April 2020 also suggested that Obama’s CIA director John Brennan suppressed evidence that Russia actually wanted to help Hillary Clinton “and put forward lower quality intelligence to claim the Russians backed Trump.”

But back to the 2024 election. After years of being told that the 2020 presidential election was the most secure election in history, we’re now being told to fear Russian interference in the 2024 election. That sure is a convenient narrative to emerge now that polls show Donald Trump leading Biden, isn’t it? Keep in mind that it was Jen Psaki, Joe Biden’s former press secretary and now a member of the mainstream media, who floated this idea.

This is just the beginning, folks. The liberal media sees the writing on the wall. They see Trump up in the polls, they see Joe Biden’s approval ratings in the toilet, and they need to bake into the cake that if Trump wins in 2024, the only reason why is because of Vladimir Putin.