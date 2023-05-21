The Biggest Bombshell From the Durham Report That’s Being Ignored

The Durham report made one thing unequivocally clear: there was no evidence of Russian collusion. Despite this, the FBI proceeded with an unjustified investigation, which was carried out by anti-Trump partisans who cared more about the narrative than the facts.

But, this wasn’t the biggest story contained in the report’s pages; frankly, we already knew there was never any evidence. Obama officials previously testified to this point, and the Mueller report should have ended the debate on this issue.

Let me tell you about the bigger bombshell turned up by the investigation that should have gotten much more attention.

Within the report released last week by Special Counsel John Durham is the huge revelation that in 2016, CIA Director John Brennan personally briefed President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden. He told them that the CIA possessed evidence suggesting that Hillary Clinton was strategizing to falsely accuse then-presidential candidate Donald Trump of colluding with Russia.

According to the report, “highly significant intelligence” came from a “trusted foreign source pointing to a Clinton campaign plan to vilify Trump by tying him to Vladimir Putin so as to divert attention from her own concerns relating to her use of a private email server.”

On August 3, 2016, just days after receiving the tip, John Brennan provided a briefing to key senior officials in the Obama administration, including Obama, Biden, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, and FBI Director James Comey in the White House Situation Room.

As Durham’s report details, Brennan’s handwritten notes revealed that he informed them about an “alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016 of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services.”

The CIA even formally referred the matter to Comey and Peter Strzok, who was the Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division at the time. Of course, no investigation was conducted by the FBI in response to the intelligence on Clinton’s plan.

“Unlike the FBI’s opening of a full investigation of unknown members of the Trump campaign based on raw, uncorroborated information, in this separate matter involving a purported Clinton campaign plan, the FBI never opened any type of inquiry, issued any taskings, employed any analytical personnel, or produced any analytical products in connection with the information,” the report said.

This disturbing revelation makes it clear that Obama and Biden were well aware the collusion narrative was a hoax originating within the Clinton campaign. Yet, they sat idly by as the investigation into Trump, which included spying on his campaign, continued. They even perpetuated the hoax, making them de facto accessories in the plot to undermine Trump.

The American public deserves answers and must demand accountability for those who blatantly abused their power to further their political interests — including a former and a current sitting president of the United States.