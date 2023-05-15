BREAKING: Long-awaited Durham Report on Russiagate Hoax Released

Special Counsel John Durham’s report on the Russiagate hoax scandal has been released. According to the report, the Department of Justice and FBI “failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law” when they began Crossfire Hurricane, the investigation into nonexistent Trump-Russia collusion during the 2016 presidential election.

The report, which clocks in at over 300 pages, was obtained by Fox News Digital on Monday afternoon. You can read the full report below.

“Based on the review of Crossfire Hurricane era related intelligence activities, we conclude that the Department and the FBI failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report,” the investigators concluded.

According to Durham, his investigation revealed that “senior FBI personnel displayed a serious lack of analytical rigor towards the information that they received, especially information received from politically-affiliated [sic] persons and entities.”

“This information in part triggered and sustained Crossfire Hurricane and contributed to the subsequent need for Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation,” the report continued. “In particular, there was significant reliance on investigative leads provided or funded (directly or indirectly) by Trump’s political opponents.”

The report explains that the Justice Department failed to sufficiently scrutinize or challenge the materials presented to them as well as the motivations of the individuals providing those materials. This negligence occurred despite the knowledge that significant and potentially contradictory intelligence had come to the attention of the FBI Director and other relevant parties around the same time. Durham said there is a “continuing need for the FBI and the Department to recognize that lack of analytical rigor, apparent confirmation bias, and an over-willingness to rely on information from individuals connected to political opponents caused investigators to fail to adequately consider alternative hypotheses and to act without appropriate objectivity or restraint in pursuing allegations of collusion or conspiracy between a U.S. political campaign and a foreign power.”

The report acknowledges that Durham’s team had the advantage of hindsight in its investigation while also making it clear that a significant portion of the contradictory information was known at the time.

“Although recognizing that in hindsight much is clearer, much of this also seems to have been clear at the time,” the report explains. “We therefore believe it is important to examine past conduct to identify shortcomings and improve how the government carries out its most sensitive functions.”

The report notes, “Neither U.S. law enforcement nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings at the commencement of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.”

Only three people were indicted in connection to the investigation: former Clinton attorney Michael Sussmann, along with Igor Danchenko and Kevin Clinesmith. Clinesmith pleaded guilty to fabricating evidence, while Sussmann and Danchenko were found not guilty.

“In other instances, FBI personnel working on that same FISA application displayed, at best, a cavalier attitude towards accuracy and completeness,” the report reads.

“FBI personnel also repeatedly disregarded important requirements when they continued to seek renewals of that FISA surveillance while acknowledging – both then and in hindsight – that they did not genuinely believe there was probable cause to believe that the target was knowingly engaged in clandestine intelligence activities on behalf of a foreign power, or knowingly helping another person in such activities,” the report continued. “And certain personnel disregarded significant exculpatory information that should have prompted investigative restraint and re-examination.”

Durham Investigation Into Russiagate by PJ Media on Scribd