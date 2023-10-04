Straight White Males Need Not Apply in British Columbia

I guess white privilege isn’t what it used to be. It’s been replaced by open and blatant discrimination. In fact, if you own a small to medium-sized construction company in British Columbia, you can not only discriminate but you also get paid to do it.

The British Columbia Construction Association (BCCA) announced last week that there is still $4 million available for bonuses to companies that apply for its Apprenticeship Services project. This is an initiative that’s funded by the Canadian government under the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy. The idea is to bring more apprentices into the thirty-nine Red Seal Trades. In Canada, a tradesperson who passes the Red Seal exam receives an endorsement. The Red Seal is proof that a tradesperson has met the national standard in their trade.

To incentivize this, a company that hires a first-year apprentice for one of these trades will receive a $5,000 bonus per employee. However, if the company hires someone who identifies as LGBTQ, female, disabled, or a person of color, the bonus increases to $10,000.

The BCCA’s excuse for this is that the extra incentive is meant to boost people who are “part of an equity deserving group, as part of an effort to redress underrepresentation in the trade.”

Someone needs to explain to me how suddenly these people are “an equity deserving group.” Does the BCCA expect us to believe that companies in British Columbia weren’t hiring the best and most deserving people before this? This is strictly politically motivated.

Companies are already forced to comply with Diversity, Equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices in order to maintain their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) scores. These scores can affect loan approvals and tax incentives even more than profitability.

To this point in time, the Apprenticeship Services project has already doled out $10 million in incentives. Approximately 700 companies have been involved in the hiring of around 1,300 apprentices. The program began in September of 2022 and runs through March of 2024. So far, about half of those hired identify as something other than a white, heterosexual male.

Randy Boissonnault is Canada’s Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages. He claims, “The equity deserving group apprentice program needs skilled workers who are racialized Canadians and individuals from the 2SLGBTQI+ community.”

Chris Atchison, the BCCA President, believes that the program is “one of the most successful workforce development programs the BCCA has ever launched.”

Back-patting aside, let’s be honest. This is not about fairness or hiring people who are more deserving; these are quotas by a different name. Trudeau, like the Biden administration, is pushing a far-left agenda, and in the process, he is hurting his country’s citizens. Nothing about this is fair or inclusive. It’s flat-out discrimination with a nice-sounding name.