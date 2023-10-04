Maximum Cringe: Democrats Say Biden ‘Isn’t a Regular President—He’s a Cool President’

Nobody is less cool than someone who has to assure you he’s cool, but the Democrats have to say something positive about Old Joe Biden and his dumpster-fire presidency. Given the nature of the case, the less they say about his actual record, the better chance they have to put the senescent corruptocrat back into the White House for four more years, until he is 86 and will no doubt make his semi-coherent ramblings of 2023 look as if he is Daniel Webster.

And so on Tuesday, the Democrats’ official Twitter/X account published a photo of the sinister influence peddler sporting his trademark aviator sunglasses, and proclaimed that he was a “cool president.” Yes, the party of Andrew Jackson and FDR has come to this: telling us how hep and with-it the “Weekend At Bernie’s” president really is, if only we could see it.

The Dems, however, were working not from “Weekend At Bernie’s,” but from another movie, “Mean Girls.” Fox News noted Tuesday that the business about Old Joe being a “cool president” was taken from “the 2004 high school comedy film starring Lindsay Lohan,” as it was accompanied by a hashtag. Fox explains that “October 3 is referred to as ‘Mean Girls Day,’ because of a line in the movie when Lindsay Lohan’s character gets excited because her crush spoke to her. He asked what day it was and she responded, ‘It’s October 3rd.’”

Taking the connection to the “Mean Girls” movie even further, “the caption used in the Biden post referenced another widely-quoted line from the movie, spoken by actress Amy Poehler. In the movie, Poehler’s character brags to her daughter’s friends, ‘I’m not like a regular mom, I’m a cool mom.’”

Well, Old Joe is not actually a “cool president” — unless your idea of cool is a nonexistent Southern border, skyrocketing gas prices accompanied by steadily rising inflation across the board, the weaponization of the “Justice” Department against the political enemies of the Biden regime, the forced imposition of a frankly insane cultural agenda (particularly the trans madness) upon the American people, and ongoing efforts to destroy the freedom of speech and the right to bear arms.

Nevertheless, the Democrats were on to something. Indeed, it was fitting that they chose “Mean Girls Day” to pay tribute to their bumbling and largely incomprehensible figurehead. If Old Joe Biden can be said to be any kind of president at all, he is the Mean President. The suffering he has inflicted and continues to inflict upon the American people makes the Biden regime the Mean Presidency: for the first time in history (or second, if you count the first two terms of Barack Obama), we have a president and an administration that is actively working against the best interests of the American people, all while preening self-righteously about their nonexistent accomplishments and even adopting America-First rhetoric for electoral purposes.

There have been plenty of other bad presidents. The modern example that immediately springs to mind is Jimmy Carter. But Carter, for all his manifold failings, was clearly trying to do what was right for the country. The problem was that he had a disastrously wrongheaded understanding of what doing right for the country would look like and was ineffectual in the extreme at a time when strength on the global stage was desperately needed.

But the Biden regime is different: it regularly acts against the best interests of the American people, and the crippling inflation rates and declining standard of living of Americans are the result of its embrace of policies that do not by any stretch of the imagination take the good of the people into account even for a moment.

The Biden regime’s embrace of the climate change myth is the primary, but by no means the only, example of this. The regime’s war against gasoline-powered vehicles, if it ultimately succeeds, will make it impossible for many Americans to own their own means of transportation at all. But the well-being, safety, and prosperity of Americans just aren’t a priority here; lining the pockets of Old Joe’s “clean energy” cronies and satisfying the globalists who are demanding that the United States cede worldwide economic hegemony to China seem to be the only concerns.

So, yeah. Old Joe is not the cool president, he is the Mean President. The Dems are right: he certainly isn’t a regular president. Americans can only hope that one day we will once again have one of those.