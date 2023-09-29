No Evidence of Wrongdoing by Joe Biden? How About This?

The Democrats and the media have been harping on the same talking point regarding the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden, claiming there’s no evidence linking him to any wrongdoing.

Advertisement

I know that’s not true. You know that’s not true. Frankly, they know it’s not true as well, but they’ll keep saying it repeatedly, hoping to convince the public that there is no evidence. Besides the sworn testimony, bank records, emails, phone calls, videos and photos, text messages, and White House visitor logs we already know about, new evidence released this week further undermines the “no evidence” narrative.

According to text messages obtained by the House Ways and Means Committee, Joe Biden personally requested a meeting with a Chinese oil executive, Ye Jianming, whose company had paid millions of dollars in consulting fees to Hunter Biden.

In an August 27, 2017, WhatsApp message to CEFC director Gongwen Dong, Hunter Biden mentioned that his uncle’s “brother” would be in New York City and wanted to meet with Ye.

“My uncle will be here with his BROTHER who would like to say hello to the Chairman,” Hunter Biden said in a text message to Dong. “So please give me location and time. Jim’s BROTHER if he is coming just wants to say hello he will not be stopping for lunch.”

Separate texts shared from Hunter’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski show that the Bidens were explicitly instructed not to mention Joe Biden’s involvement in business deals in writing.

Advertisement

Related: Is This the Most Pathetic Defense of Joe Biden’s Impeachable Offenses?

“Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u are face to face, I know u know that but they are paranoid,” James Gilliar, an associate of the Bidens, wrote to Bobulinski in 2017.

Had Hunter said it was his father’s brother’s nephew’s cousin’s former roomate, that would mean absolutely nothing, but it doesn’t take a master codebreaker to figure out who Hunter Biden’s uncle’s brother is. It’s true that Joe Biden does have another brother, Frank Biden, who has no known connections or involvement with the Chinese company.

Further, Tony Bobulinski has already testified that he met with Joe Biden in person back in 2017 specifically to discuss the CEFC deal, which guaranteed the Bidens $10 million just for introductions, with even more money down the line for successful business deals. Biden associate Rob Walker also told the FBI that Joe Biden attended a business meeting with Hunter and CEFC executives.

But, you know, there’s “no evidence” that Joe Biden was involved.