KJP Blames GOP for Rep. Cuellar Getting Carjacked, and It Gets Dumber

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) was carjacked at gunpoint in Washington, D.C., on Monday night, and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says Republicans are to blame.

Advertisement

That’s right. It’s not at all important that the District of Columbia is run entirely by Democrats; Republicans in Congress are responsible.

And can you guess why? According to Jean-Pierre, the reason why Republicans are at fault is because of their opposition to Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

On Wednesday, reporters asked Jean-Pierre for a White House comment on the carjacking, if Joe Biden had spoken to Cuellar, and what the incident said about crime in the District. Jean-Pierre confirmed that Biden spoke with Cuellar that day and then launched into a word salad about Republicans opposing Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

This nonsensical response prompted Fox News White House Correspondent Doocy to ask a follow-up.

“Well, the first follow-up would be: How are you going to blame Republicans for this? Isn’t D.C. run by a bunch of Democrats?” Doocy asked.

“I’m going to speak to what the President has done, right? The President has been very, very straightforward about what he has done to make sure that communities are safe,” Jean-Pierre began. “The American Rescue Plan — not one Republican in Congress voted for it. Not one. There were billions of dollars in that plan, in that — in that act to make sure communities across the country got funding so that they can indeed hire more police officers so that they can keep their community safe.”

For our VIP members: You Won’t Believe How Much Shoplifters Cost Retailers Last Year

Advertisement

“Republicans had nothing to do with that,” she added. “They were not involved in that. They decided not to vote on the American Rescue Plan. That’s just a fact.”

Apparently it never occurred to Jean-Pierre that the American Rescue Plan did pass, which makes her argument completely irrelevant. Doocy noticed the same thing.

“So, if President Biden’s policies are helping bring crime down, would he be comfortable with somebody borrowing his Corvette and parking it on the street overnight in Southeast D.C.?”

“I’m not going to get into hypotheticals,” Jean-Pierre replied. “I’m just going to get into the facts about what this President has done in this presidency.”

The left never likes to address the fact that the most crime-ridden areas of our countries are Democrat strongholds. It doesn’t matter what crime legislation they pass or what gun control measures they put in place, they are the violent crime hotspots in our nation.

Doocy wasn’t quite done with her either.

“If a member of Congress is not safe on the streets of the nation’s capital, who is?” he asked.

“Look, we’re grateful and relieved that the congressman — congressman is unharmed,” she began. “We understand what communities are going through across the country, not just in D.C. That’s why the President took action very early on in his administration to get the American Rescue Plan done without the help of Republicans.”

Advertisement

“That’s why every time he puts forward his budget, he makes sure there are billions of dollars to deal with crime,” she continued. “That’s just a fact. All you got to look is what the President has been able to do these past two years. There’s always going to be work — more work to be done. But the fact is, the President has taken action.”

In other words, she had no answer.

DOOCY TIME: "How are you going to blame Republicans for [Cuellar being carjacked]? Isn't D.C. run by a bunch of Democrats?" KJP: "I'm going to speak to what [Biden] has done…American Rescue Plan, not Republican…voted for it. Not one…Billions of dollars…to make sure… pic.twitter.com/XlgKQ5Urr9 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 3, 2023