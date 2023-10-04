Ex-MLB Pitcher Trevor Bauer Exposes Jaw-Dropping Scheme of #MeToo Accuser

On Monday, embattled MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer posted a video to X (formerly known as Twitter) breaking his two-year legally-imposed silence due to allegations of sexual assault. In what turned out to be a just-under four-minute video posted to his verified X account, Bauer relayed his side of the story, complete with screenshots of his accuser’s own words and texts. Words and texts that were written in the aftermath of the #metoo sexual assault hysteria whipped up by the Left.

Advertisement

“‘Next victim. Star pitcher for the Dodgers,'” Bauer began reading a text written by his accuser, Lindsey Hill. The text was sent to her friend before she even met Bauer. Wow, can you say premeditated?

Bauer read on: “What should I steal,” the accuser asked a friend in another text, referencing an upcoming visit to Bauer’s house. “Take his money,” the friend replied.

So how might an enterprising and promiscuous young woman go about stealing money from a wealthy young MLB player? Simple: during a sexual hookup, accuse him of assault, of course. “I’m going to his house Wednesday,” Hill wrote. “I already have my hooks in — you know how I roll.” After that meeting, Hill’s friends continued to egg her on after she found out Bauer’s “net worth is $51 mil.” “Bitch, you better secure the bag,” was the friend’s terse response, meaning she should make sure she gets evidence to use to get money from Bauer.

Hill had a plan. “Need Daddy to choke me out,” she wrote. “Being an absolute whore to try to get in on his $51 million.” Could her plan and motive have been any more clear? Not really.

As if to add insult to injury, one of Bauer’s fellow baseball players seemed aware of the scheme. According to Bauer, “former Padres pitcher Jacob Nix” told Hill, “You got to get this bag.” To which Hill offered, “I’ll give you $50,000.” On the morning of May 16, 2021, Hill put her plan in motion by accusing Bauer of sexually assaulting her.

Advertisement

After the accusation, Hill and her legal team tried repeatedly “to come to a financial settlement.” Bauer refused to settle. Hill even filed for and was denied a restraining order against Bauer; a rare occurrence. Her claims were also found to be “materially misleading.” And still, Hill’s team continued to ask for money from Bauer. Bauer refused each time and determined he’d sue Hill. The problem for Bauer’s legal team was that, at first, they were not aware of the existence of a video taken on the morning in question.

In August of 2021, Lindsey Hill’s claims were heard in court. And during those legal proceedings, critical information was deliberately and unlawfully concealed from me and my legal team. Information like this video, which was taken by Lindsey Hill herself the morning after she claimed she was brutally attacked, emotionally traumatized, and desperate to get away from me. And now we have the metadata — so there can be no dispute — it was taken mere minutes before she left my house on the morning of May 16, 2021, without my knowledge or consent, of course. In it, you can see her lying in bed next to me while I’m sleeping, smirking at the camera without a care in the world or any marks on her face.

“The fact is I was never arrested,” said Bauer. “I was never charged with a crime, and I won the only legal proceeding that took place without my side of the story even being heard. And most importantly, as I’ve said from day one, I never sexually assaulted Lindsey Hill or anyone else for that matter. So I sued her, which prompted her to countersue me.” For Bauer, it wasn’t about the money. It was about his reputation and his integrity. The lawsuit was “the only way for me to obtain critical information to clear my name,” Bauer said.

Advertisement

After the video and other critical information from that morning surfaced, Hill’s team came to Bauer one last time with “a proposal to resolve the case.” This time, “both parties would drop their respective lawsuits, and neither of us would pay either side any money.” Bauer agreed and also kept his right to speak publicly about the case.

As of today, both lawsuits have been settled. “Now, over the last two years, I’ve been forced to defend my integrity and my reputation in a very public setting,” said Bauer. “But hopefully, this is the last time I have to do so as I prefer to just remain focused on doing my job winning baseball games and entertaining fans around the world. So today, I’m happy to be moving on with my life.”

Related: #MeToo Knives Out for Russell Brand as Anonymous Rape Allegations Fly in Corporate State Media

Now the question is, where exactly does Bauer go to get back the past two years of his young career? His reputation? His lost salary? His lucrative contract with an MLB team?

And will we as a society continue to recklessly “believe all women” when we should simply take the accusations seriously, but remember people are innocent until proven guilty? What about the MLB? Will they ever realize they need to protect their young players from these predators and not throw them to the wolves at the slightest hint of an accusation just to protect “the brand”?

Advertisement

WATCH the entire video here:

2 years later and I can finally talk about this ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/o6jFqMzY05 — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) October 2, 2023

And finally, on Tuesday, Elon Musk — himself a likely target of predatory women — asked Bauer an interesting question via X: “Were [Hill’s] lawyers aware that she withheld evidence?” To which Bauer replied, “It appears her lawyers had the evidence the entire time.”

It appears her lawyers had the evidence the entire time. Speaking specifically about the video of her laying in bed next to me with no marks on her face the morning after she claims I brutally attacked her, an email containing that video was sent to her attorney Bryan Freedman… — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) October 4, 2023

Absolutely incredible. While the lawyers may have been in “the released parties in the settlement section of the agreement,” one can imagine the American Bar Association might have a different take on their conduct.