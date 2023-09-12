The Morning Briefing: Sure Would Be Nice If We Had a President Who Was a Patriot

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Lycindria was proud that her precision beadwork was catching the eyes of her fellow Mid-City Aqua Tumbling Society members.

I didn’t lead with any 9/11 remembrances yesterday because I knew that my colleagues would be writing about it from a variety of angles, and I wanted to reflect on some of them.

My new colleague and longtime (she’d be annoyed if I said “old”) friend Ashley set the tone with a timeline recollection of that horrible day. Twenty-two years have passed, and we will never forget how awful that day was, but it still seems a bit surreal whenever I read timeline pieces like this or watch real time news videos from that morning.

Sadly, the President of the United States made news by trying not to make news.

When Joe Biden first began occupying the Oval Office, his public appearances were a roll of the dice. Sometimes, when his doctor got the Hunter S. Thompson Memorial Mix of uppers and downers just right, President LOLEightyonemillion could fake his way through some tightly scripted time on camera. Most other times, it was obvious that DOCTOR Mama Jill Biden should be arrested for elder abuse.

These days, Biden’s public appearances don’t go off the rails; they begin off the rails and still find a way to head down the mountain without any brakes. Rumor has it that Biden’s puppet masters didn’t want to run the risk of having Sir Sniffsalot embarrass the nation while speaking at any prominent 9/11 ceremonies. In an effort to avoid that, they thought it best to dispatch the old boy to Vietnam to hang out with commies, because they’ve never heard of optics.

Or they’re just being more open about their embrace of the commie way.

Both can be true, by the way.

In case you missed it, Biden was still an embarrassment in Vietnam. We live in such ridiculous times that his handlers feel that it’s better to let him babble for an international audience and let them know that we’re as weak as weak can be rather than have him trip up at home now that the 2024 election season is officially under way. Even in the information age, it is easier for them to do damage control if he’s on the other side of an ocean.

As Matt wrote, Biden’s silence was “shameful.” His afterthought speech in Alaska didn’t make it any less so.

The unity seen in America immediately after the jihadist savages attacked us in 2001 seems like something out of antiquity just 22 years later. We’re divided and a hotbed of irreconcilable differences here in the Republic. A lot of those differences stem from the fact that, as my friend Stephen Green said on Monday’s “Five O’Clock Somewhere,” the Democrats “hate” the United States now.

There will no doubt be people who rush to the comments to tell me that they’ve always hated this country, but that’s not true. Bill Clinton may not have been my kind of president, but I never doubted his patriotism.

It all began to get squirrely with the arrival of His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama to the White House. He couldn’t stop babbling about “fundamental transformation.” Patriotic Americans are quite fond of the fundamentals here and not keen on an overhaul. The United States presidency was his easiest path to celebrity, which is all he and the missus ever cared about.

Had Barack Obama not needed an insurance policy Veep, we wouldn’t be saddled with this Biden nightmare. Obama lent relevance to one of the most lackluster, accomplishment-free lengthy Senate careers in United States history.

To Mr. Green’s point, people who energetically seek to destroy anyone who disagrees with them on politics truly does hate this country and all it stands for, or should stand for, anyway. This president — via his handlers — has been singularly focused on using all weapons of the state at his disposal to wipe out his political opposition. That’s not American, that’s a Stalinist you-know-what dream.

The people in control of the village idiot in the Oval Office didn’t care if he went to any meaningful 9/11 ceremonies because they don’t care about what happened then. They don’t even think that real terrorists are terrorists. They think that Catholics at Latin Masses and soccer moms at school board meetings are terrorists.

As Greg wrote yesterday, Biden’s feeble brainlessness puts us all in danger.

If Joe Biden had ever been a committed patriot, he would have arrived at his dotage surrounded by like-minded people. People who may have formed a puppet master cabal that didn’t evoke so many East Berlin vibes.

If Joe Biden had ever been a committed patriot.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It’s free and it supports conservative media!

Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. What the Hell Kind of Country Does China Want to Be?

Fifth Circuit Partially Upholds Temporary Ban on Biden Censorship Regime, Pares Down Order

The White House Excuse for Biden Being MIA on 9/11 Is So Bad I Can’t Even

The Lesson of 9/11 Is a Warning That Biden’s Declining Physical and Mental Ability Could Get People Killed

Mental Illness Manifestation Alert. Democrats Claim J6 Was as Bad as 9/11. Oh, Really?

Trump Legal Team Makes a Big Move Against Judge in Federal Election Case

Casinos Hit by MASSIVE Hacking Attack: Slots Down, Guests Locked Out of Rooms

On 9/11 I Witnessed the Worst and Best of Humanity

When 9/11 Was a Day of Celebration

9/11 Timeline: Where Were You When?

How Quickly Some Have Forgotten

A Prayer From a 9/11 Hero and the Meaning of ‘Never Forget’

Hollywood Depravity at Its Finest: Ethan Hawke Directs His Own Daughter in Graphic Scenes

Biden’s Weak Performance in Vietnam Highlights What a Poor 2024 Presidential Candidate He Is

Townhall Mothership

So that happened. Incredible: Chicago Teachers Union Boss Accidentally Champions School Choice

Too late. Democratic Senators to Joe Biden: Dude, Stop Screwing Up Out There

Two New 9/11 Victims Identified Days Before 22nd Anniversary

Biden Admin Announces Release of $6 Billion to Iran on 9/11 Anniversary

#WINNING. Gun owners defy New Mexico governor, rally in Old Town Albuquerque

Cam&Co. Does Grisham have an end game with her gun ban order?

Op-ed suggests idiotic ammo restrictions

Your city on progressives. Nike permanently closes flagship store in Portland

Virginia House of Delegates candidate streamed sex online for money

The next AI problem: It uses too much water

More on Bizarre Comment Biden Made Right Before Staff Pulled the Plug on His Vietnam Presser

New Mexico Sheriff Announces Call for Special Leg. Session Over Crime: ‘Criminals Do Not Follow the Law’

Study: It’s Not CNN or MSNBC That Are Conditioning People to Believe Lies

Third world country or San Francisco? Images from new sinkhole leads Twitter users to wonder

Not fast enough if it is. NYT features book asking if school choice is destroying public education

Insane preschool teacher says she teaches her Florida students to be gay

Conservative actor Matthew Marsden DEBUNKS ‘Michelle Obama is a man’ conspiracy

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Brandon Pivots to Veiled ‘Domestic Terror’ Talking Points in Mangled 9/11 Speech

The Democrats Screwed Themselves With the Bidens, and They Know It

Baby’s Eyes Drastically Change Color During Covid Treatment

Biden Obviously Isn’t Running Anything — So Who Is?

If Not Biden, Who Would Top the Democratic Ticket in 2024?

Around the Interwebz

Jimmy Buffett’s Greatest Hits Album Enters Top 10 for First Time Following His Death

Teen’s death after eating a single chip highlights risks of ultra-spicy foods

My ancestors! In Wisconsin, the Menominee Tribe’s Sustainable Forestry Is Visible From Space

Bee Me

Biden Comforts 9/11 Victims By Telling About The Time He Was Playing Jenga And His Tower Fell Down https://t.co/qtEArfuFu4 pic.twitter.com/fsuEimSfO9 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 11, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery