The White House Excuse for Biden Being MIA on 9/11 Is So Bad I Can’t Even

When the news broke that Joe Biden would essentially be hiding from Americans on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, I have to admit that even I was surprised. Sure, Biden isn’t exactly the most camera-ready of presidents, and he’s basically guaranteed to say something stupid or act in a way that sparks a lot of questions about his physical and mental health, but I mean, come on. The anniversary of 9/11? Yes, it’s been 22 years, but so what? It’s only been two years since the end of the war in Afghanistan, the war we fought to take the battle to the terrorists. I’m sure Biden remembers that, and the fact that we lost 13 U.S. servicemembers because of his botched withdrawal.

But I digress. Sept. 11 remains an important, solemn day for America, and its impact on our lives can still be felt today. Yet, at some point, Biden’s handlers decided it was best for him to be outside of the country before making an appearance at a 9/11 ceremony in Alaska. While this has raised legitimate questions about whether Biden’s handlers are trying to keep him out of the limelight and minimize the potential for an embarrassing gaffe on such a significant and symbolic day, the White House has offered a different excuse — one that manages to be even more insulting than Biden’s absence.

According to Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy, who asked a White House official why Joe Biden wouldn’t be in New York City to commemorate the anniversary of 9/11, he got a rather stunning response.

“The analogy that I was given is that 22 years after Pearl Harbor, U.S. Presidents were not still going to visit Hawaii,” Doocy relayed.

.@pdoocy asked the White House why POTUS is not in NYC on 9/11. DOOCY: "The analogy that I was given is that 22 years after Pearl Harbor, U.S. Presidents were not still going to visit Hawaii." Wow… pic.twitter.com/KcfD7lf3sz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 11, 2023

Well, then. Aren’t you glad the White House has decided that the shelf life of remembering 9/11 is only 22 years?

Of course, they don’t really believe that. In fact, the White House clearly acknowledges the importance of having high-ranking officials at memorial ceremonies: they sent Kamala Harris to New York City (my sympathies to the people of the Big Apple), First Lady Jill Biden to the Pentagon, and Kamala Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff to Shanksville, Penn.

Joe Biden, on the other hand, will be making a pit stop in Alaska to give a speech on 9/11. Was this really the best idea, especially after his disgusting insensitivity and lack of response to the wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, and his ignoring the plight of the folks in East Palestine, Ohio? For a guy who claims he deserves a second term as president, he’s really been phoning it in for quite a while now.