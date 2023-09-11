A Prayer From a 9/11 Hero and the Meaning of ‘Never Forget’

On Sept. 11, 2001, the whole world changed.

The first certified casualty of that horrific day of terrorist attacks killing almost 3,000 people in New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C., was Fr. Mychal Judge. This loving and beloved priest and New York City Fire Department chaplain once composed the prayer, “Lord, take me where you want me to go, let me meet who you want me to meet, tell me what you want me to say, and keep me out of your way.” It’s very moving in the context of Judge dying while serving victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

But the prayer also triggers a reflection on how much our country was damaged by the attacks and the aftermath (including bad policy making). Two years ago, on Sept. 11, I visited Liberty Island. Everywhere in New York and New Jersey that day were signs that said, “NEVER FORGET.” This is an excellent and necessary sentiment; we must never forget all those who died that day, the innocent victims (2,977 dead), the brave heroes who tried to help, and all those families and friends left behind. We must never forget why we fight radical Islamic terrorists and all those who would harm our country. But what does “never forget” truly mean?

Is it a mere matter of holding lovely ceremonies and putting up monuments? That is only the half of it—important, but not sufficient. Do we vote for people who secure our borders and protect our citizens, or politicians who let terrorists pour into the U.S. and enact policies favoring criminals? Are we loving and empathetic, or are we the people who videotape children as they are beaten on the streets without intervening? Do we work for justice, or are we apathetic and selfish?

Americans seem to be getting more angry, lazy, self-centered, and irrational all the time. We see ourselves as victims or want to be left alone and turn our backs on social, civic, and political responsibilities, even as “tolerance” is idolized. There are also many Democrat leaders now who try to pretend that any measures against radical Islamic extremism or any concerns about Islamic countries are Islamophobic and irrational. Is there more justice in America now? Not for the Jan. 6 prisoners or Donald Trump. Does the government prepare for and respond to crises better? Not for Maui. Do we really remember what happened on 9/11, and why? Or did we already forget?

This song is a moving tribute to the first responders of 9/11:

NEVER FORGET.