The Democrats Screwed Themselves With the Bidens, and They Know It

This truly is a “we told you so” moment. Joe Biden’s allies have reportedly told the New York Times that they feel that Joe Biden’s “inability to say no” to his crackhead son Hunter has caused “avoidable political distractions.”

That’s cute. Are we really expected to believe that they have only just made this realization? Sorry, but no. Everyone around Joe Biden has known that this was a liability for years but did nothing about it. The problem now is that the public knows a lot more about it than they did before, and that’s threatening the Democrats’ chances of holding onto the White House in 2024.

“Allies of the president have deep respect for the bond, but have privately criticized Mr. Biden’s apparent inability to say no when Hunter sought to pull him into his business dealings,” the New York Times reports. “Some allies of the president say his loyalty to his son — inviting him to state dinners, flying with him aboard Marine One and standing on the White House balcony with him — has resulted in wholly avoidable political distractions.”

This is a rather stunning report because it’s an admission that the Biden corruption scandal is problematic for Joe Biden. That’s not to say the New York Times didn’t attempt to provide cover for Joe Biden. They most certainly did; the paper claimed there’s “no hard evidence” that Joe Biden was actively involved in Hunter Biden’s business deals or that he ever used his position to benefit Hunter while he was vice president. Heck, the paper even claimed that Devon Archer testified that Hunter only used “the illusion of access to his father” for his business deals. Still, it doesn’t change the fact that the New York Times isn’t writing off the scandal as something that can be easily ignored anymore.

The Times’ excuses are lies. We know Joe Biden participated in roughly 20 business calls with Hunter’s partners, and he met with them at the White House while he was vice president. There are also financial reports showing millions of dollars have been laundered through shell companies and distributed to the Biden family, and an FBI informant who says Burisma bribed Joe and Hunter $5 million each. Joe Biden literally bragged about using a $1 billion loan as leverage to get the prosecutor investigating Burisma fired even though the Obama administration had long cleared the loan. There’s even leaked audio of a phone call proving it, too. Devon Archer actually testified that Joe Biden was critical to selling the “the Biden brand.”

Whatever issues that Biden’s allies have with the “distractions” caused by Hunter Biden’s scandals and Joe Biden’s connections to them, they all could have been avoided. When Joe Biden entered the 2020 Democratic primary, Hunter Biden’s shady business dealings were known. Trump was regularly making it an issue, but Biden’s primary opponents were defending him, not calling him out for it, even though video of Biden bragging about how he got the prosecutor fired was already out there.

The fact is that the Hunter Biden “distraction” was already baked into the cake during the 2020 Democrat primary, and his opponents and the media refused to allow the accusations to be vetted because Joe Biden was the front runner, and he was seen as the Democrats’ best hope of defeating Donald Trump. This denial of Joe Biden’s corruption persisted throughout the campaign, resulting in a coordinated effort between Big Tech and the media to suppress the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell in the final weeks of the campaign.

Biden’s allies know the truth. They may not admit it in public, but they know what Joe Biden was up to during his tenure as vice president. They chose to ignore it and cover it up. They made the gamble, and with House Republicans investigating Biden, the odds of him coming out of this clean are shrinking by the day.

But there’s no justification for Biden’s allies or any Democrat complaining about this “distraction.” They let it happen.