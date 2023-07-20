Burisma CEO Told Informant He Was ‘Coerced’ Into Paying Bidens $10 Million Bribe

According to unclassified FBI documents released by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Thursday, then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden coerced Burisma co-founder and CEO Mykola Zlochevsky to pay them millions of dollars in exchange for pressuring the Ukrainian government to dismiss prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the company for corruption.

Zlochevsky reportedly informed the FBI’s confidential human source (CHS) during a meeting in August 2016 that “it cost 5 [million] to pay one Biden, and 5 [million] to another Biden,” according to the redacted FD-1023 form released by Grassley.

We know that Joe Biden played his role in the transaction, not only because Shokin was, in fact, fired, but because Biden publicly bragged about how he pressured then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko by using a $1 billion loan from the Obama Administration as leverage to get Shokin fired.

“I went over, I guess, the 12th, 13th time to Kiev. And I was supposed to announce that there was another billion-dollar loan guarantee. And I had gotten a commitment from Poroshenko and from Yatsenyuk that they would take action against the state prosecutor [Shokin]. And they didn’t,” Biden recalled back in 2018. “So they said they had — they were walking out to a press conference. I said, nah, I’m not going to — or, we’re not going to give you the billion dollars. They said, you have no authority. You’re not the president. The president said — I said, call him. I said, I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars. I said, you’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said, ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’ Well, son of a b*tch. He got fired.”

Last month we learned that there are 17 recordings of Mykola Zlochevsky’s interactions with the Bidens proving they coerced Zlochevsky to pay them each $5 million in exchange for the removal of Ukraine’s Prosecutor General, Viktor Shokin. The CHS in this case is reportedly a longtime FBI informant who has received around $200,000 in compensation from the bureau.

Biden argued that his actions were above board because he was carrying out the “official policy” of the Obama administration to root out corruption in Ukraine. “It was a fully transparent policy carried out in front of the whole world and fully, fully embraced by the international community of democracies,” he claimed. However, this is not true. That loan was appropriated by Congress in 2014, and the GAO previously ruled it is unlawful for the executive branch to place further conditions on such appropriations.