Democrats Ought to Be Panicking About the Biden Crime Family

Democrats have spent years perfecting the art of telling a lie often enough that it will become truth. To this day, there are countless Democrats who believe that George W. Bush stole the 2000 election from Al Gore and that Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton. As whistleblowers have come forward with allegations against the Biden Crime Family, they’re trying once again to repeat a lie so often that it will become the truth.

On Tuesday, whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler testified before Congress, presenting evidence against Hunter Biden and the interference of the Biden administration. Desperately trying to protect Joe Biden, several Democrats made laughable attempts to dismiss the evidence and pretend that everything Shapley and Ziegler spoke of was wrong and that investigations like these are normal.

For example, House Oversight Committee ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) claimed that the investigation into and prosecution of Hunter Biden was essentially done by the book.

“We’ll hear about the back-and-forth among investigators, prosecutors, and a Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney, over a dozen people who spent four years investigating the president’s son. We’ll hear about how they disagreed on investigative steps and what criminal charges to bring — all normal stuff in government investigations that doesn’t usually lead to a congressional hearing,” Raskin insisted during his opening statement.

Normal? Really? As constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley noted, the investigation of Hunter Biden was “anything but normal.”

“Well, I was stunned when Raskin said what you’re about to hear is perfectly normal. And he was sitting in front of two witnesses who are incredibly credible and forthcoming, and they’re saying that this was anything but normal,” Turley said. “They had never encountered anything like this before. They were waived off witnesses. They had targets tipped off before searches occurred. They had agreement with prosecutors on multiple felonies that were scuttled. They describe how there was a knowing decision to allow crimes in 2014-2015 to expire because of statute of limitations.”

“It was anything but normal,” Turley added. “I mean, God help us if this is the normal process of an investigation and prosecution.”

Meanwhile, another Democrat screwed up big time by arguing that Hunter and Joe Biden never spoke about Hunter’s business dealings and accidentally proved the opposite.

YIKES: Rep. Dan Goldman was trying to prove that Joe Biden was not implicated in the IRS Whistleblowers' allegations, but instead accidentally showed that Joe Biden did discuss foreign business dealings with his son Hunter. pic.twitter.com/6nyEhfm36G — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 19, 2023

Turley observed that this was a damaging moment for Biden in the hearing. “Goldman prompted a sworn statement from the investigator that Biden did indeed discuss his son’s business deals,” he tweeted. “In doing so, Goldman may have delivered one of the most damaging moments in the hearing for the Bidens.”

Turley noted on Twitter that Democrats are clearly struggling to control the narrative in these hearings.

“So far, the Democrats have largely avoided any specific questions on the specific allegations. However, the ‘look squirrel, squirrel’ tactic is hard to maintain as a distraction. That is particularly when you have two respected experts saying ‘felony, felony,’” he tweeted. “The Democrats are usually well prepared and orchestrated in these hearings. That is not the case today. The continual effort to change the subject and to avoid the specific allegations is obvious.”

The Biden Crime Family allegations are clearly a problem for Democrats as they have been rather unsuccessful in trying to explain away the evidence. Claiming that the investigation of Hunter Biden was above board or that there’s no evidence that Hunter and Joe Biden discussed his business dealings is a tough pill for even the staunchest partisan can swallow. And then there are the millions in foreign payments laundered through 20 Biden family shell companies.

Democrats can’t effectively explain these away. They’re still trying because they have to protect Joe Biden at all costs, but just as Turley observed, the Democrats are clearly struggling here. One can’t help but wonder if they know that their goose is cooked with Biden.