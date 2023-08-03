Here’s What Devon Archer Told Congress About Joe Biden… and It’s Damning

It seems like it was only Monday that Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) told the entire country Devon Archer testified that Joe Biden merely exchanged pleasantries with Hunter Biden’s foreign business partners. According to Goldman, Joe Biden merely spoke of the weather and didn’t even know who he was talking to during the more than twenty times he participated in their meetings.

Without a transcript of the testimony, Goldman could claim anything, no matter how absurd, and the media would echo those claims — which they did. Even the White House attempted to laugh off the testimony as a nothingburger.

“It appears that the House Republicans’ own much-hyped witness today testified that he never heard of President Biden discussing business with his son or his son’s associates, or doing anything wrong,” White House spokesperson Ian Sams told Fox News Digital. “House Republicans keep promising bombshell evidence to support their ridiculous attacks against the President, but time after time, they keep failing to produce any.”

But Fox News Digital has obtained the transcript of Archer’s testimony, and there’s really no way to spin it as anything but damning.

According to the transcript, Archer testified that Hunter Biden used his “very powerful name” to “add value” in pitching and securing foreign business ventures. But Hunter was sly about it: he wouldn’t “overtly” say that he’d use his dad as leverage.

“Defensive leverage that the value is there in his work,” Archer explained. “The value that Hunter Biden brought to it was having—you know, there was—the theoretical was corporate governance, but obviously, given the brand, that was a large part of the value,” Archer continued. “I don’t think it was the sole value, but I do think that was a key component of the value.”

Archer testified that Hunter put his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, on speakerphone during meetings with their business partners at least 20 times to sell “the brand.”

“Obviously, that brought the most value to the brand,” Archer said. “It was Hunter Biden and him.”

When questioned about whether Archer and Hunter Biden would convey to their business partners that they had “unique access” due to Biden’s position, Archer concurred. “Yes, we would say we had unique understanding of D.C. and how it operates and how that, you know, could positively reflect on the terms of our business.”

That unique access was critical to Hunter and Archer getting high-paid board positions at Burisma. Archer testified that Hunter Biden used the Biden “brand” to get “doors opened,” which “sent the right signals” for Burisma to “carry on its business and be successful.”

In fact, access to Joe Biden was so critical, that Archer said he believes “Burisma would have gone out of business if it didn’t have the brand attached to it,” and that Burisma was “able to survive” for as long as it did “just because of the brand.”

Joe Biden infamously pressured the Ukrainian government to fire Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma at the time, by leveraging a $1 billion loan appropriated by Congress. Archer testified that Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky and Vadym Pozharskyi asked Hunter to call “D.C” to help them out of that situation.

“They requested Hunter, you know, help them with some of that pressure,” Archer said. “You know, government pressure from Ukrainian government investigations into Mykola, et cetera.”

Archer testified that Hunter Biden placed a call to his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, after the request for help, but he did not hear the phone call that took place. Five days following Hunter Biden’s call to his father, Joe Biden traveled to Ukraine.

In short: they weren’t talking about the weather.

Read the full transcript:

Devon Archer Transcript by PJ Media