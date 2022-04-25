SMOKING GUN: White House Visitor Logs Prove Joe Biden Met With Hunter's Business Associates

Joe Biden has repeatedly denied any involvement with or knowledge of his son Hunter’s business dealings,

But according to visitor logs from the Obama administration, Eric Schwerin, Hunter Biden’s top business partner, visited the White House 19 times between 2009 and 2015 and met with then-Vice President Biden on at least one of those occasions.

Schwerin is the former president of Hunter’s now-dissolved firm Rosemont Seneca, and logs show that he met with Vice President Joe Biden on November 17, 2010, which was when Hunter was striking multi-million-dollar deals in foreign countries, including China.

In addition to meeting with Joe Biden, Schwerin’s other visits involved meetings with Biden’s staff and second lady Jill Biden’s staff.

“In October 2009, just months after Hunter co-founded Rosemont Seneca, Schwerin met with Evan Ryan, Vice President Biden’s assistant for intergovernmental affairs and public liaison, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building where the vice president’s office is based, according to the visitor logs,” the New York Post reports. Emails also show that Ryan “acted as a conduit for Hunter Biden and his cronies.”

According to the logs, the following visits to the White House were amongst those made by Schwerin:

Meeting with Joe Biden aide Evan Ryan (10/28/2009)

Meeting with Jill Biden special assistant Meg Campbell (2/13/2010)

Meeting with Joe Biden assistant Michele Smith (10/24/2010)

Meeting with Joe Biden (11/17/2010)

Meeting with Joe Biden assistant Kellen Suber (8/22/2011)

Meeting with Jill Biden aide Betsy Massey (3/31/2012)

Meeting with Joe Biden assistant Michele Smith (2/7/2012)

Meeting with Joe Biden’s Director of Administration, Faisal Amin (3/28/2013)

Meeting with Joe Biden assistant Kathy Chung (5/20/2013)

Joe Biden’s constant denials that he’s ever been aware of or even involved in his son’s business dealings have been made despite growing evidence that Biden was a key power player in Hunter’s schemes.

For example, during the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden denied having any knowledge of Hunter’s dealings with Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which gave Hunter an $80,000/month position on their board, despite his having zero experience in the energy sector, while his father was the Obama administration’s point man on Ukraine. Yet, in 2019, a photo was leaked showing the Bidens golfing with Hunter’s fellow Burisma board member Devon Archer. Visitor logs also show that Devon Archer and Chris Heinz, both co-founders of Rosemont Seneca, visited the White House in 2009 and 2011.

A year later, more evidence came to light showing that Hunter Biden introduced his father to Vadym Pozharskyi, a top executive at Burisma—prompting then-presidential candidate Biden to concede that a meeting may have occurred. The alleged meeting occurred less than a year before then-Vice President Biden successfully pressured the Ukrainian government to fire the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma by threatening to withhold a $1 billion loan unless they did so.

“It’s increasingly obvious that Hunter Biden’s business revolved around providing access to his father and the highest levers of power. It reeks of pay-to-play,” Sen Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told The New York Post. “The clear solution is a Special Counsel investigation to fairly investigate the disturbing allegations of Biden family corruption.”

Hunter Biden is currently under federal prosecution for various financial crimes, including tax fraud, money laundering, and illegal foreign lobbying.