Report: Biden Campaign 'Doesn't Rule Out the Possibility' Joe Biden Met With Burisma Executive

On Wednesday morning, the New York Post published a bombshell report with “smoking gun” evidence—an email dated April 17, 2015, indicating that Hunter Biden introduced his father to Vadym Pozharskyi, a top executive at Ukrainian energy company Burisma. This email, if authentic, would seem to disprove past claims by the former vice president that he never discussed with his son Hunter his business dealings with Ukraine. The alleged meeting alluded to in the email occurred less than a year before then-Vice President Biden successfully pressured the Ukrainian government to fire the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma by threatening to withhold a $1 billion loan unless they did so.

Within hours of the bombshell report, a Facebook official announced it was limiting the distribution of the article. Soon after, Twitter also prevented users from sharing the story.

Despite the censoring of the story on social media, the Biden campaign responded to reports with a carefully worded denial. “We have reviewed Joe Biden’s official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place,” said Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates in a statement.

But on Wednesday evening, bestselling author Peter Schweizer told conservative radio host Mark Levin that Biden’s official schedule for the time the meeting is alleged to have taken place had enough gaps that such a meeting could have occurred. Biden’s official schedules for the week the meeting likely occurred leave ample time for an unofficial meeting to have taken place.

🚨🚨 Editor’s Note: It’s time for conservatives to stand together and fight big-tech censorship. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code CENSORSHIP for 25% off your VIP membership. 🚨🚨

“Now, if you’re gonna have a sleazy meeting with somebody, are you gonna put that on your official schedule?” asked Levin.

“You can look at Joe Biden’s schedule that day. You know what it has? It has two gaps that are three hours or more,” explained Schweizer.

The Trump campaign also noted that Joe Biden “arranged an Oval Office meeting for his son-in-law’s business partners in 2011,” and while this meeting took place, and there is photographic evidence of it, it was not on Biden’s “official schedule.”

Politico reported yesterday that Joe Biden arranged an Oval Office meeting for his son-in-law's business partners in 2011. There's a photo of it. It was not on Biden's "official schedule." https://t.co/3ieUMAtAHy pic.twitter.com/ACBpwcwaOC — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2020

Even the Biden campaign seems to admit that the absence of the meeting appearing on Biden’s official schedule doesn’t prove the meeting didn’t happen. According to Politico‘s report on this matter, the Biden campaign doesn’t “rule out the possibility” that a meeting between Biden and Pozharskyi may have taken place.

The Post story included a screenshot of what the paper said was a 2015 email from Burisma adviser Vadym Pozharskyi to Hunter Biden, thanking him for “the opportunity to meet your father.” But the email doesn’t indicate whether Pozharskyi was describing a meeting that had already occurred or one intended to occur in the future. Nevertheless, the Post reported that the existence of such a meeting undercut Biden’s long-held assertions that he had no involvement with his son’s business dealings. Biden’s campaign would not rule out the possibility that the former VP had some kind of informal interaction with Pozharskyi, which wouldn’t appear on Biden’s official schedule. But they said any encounter would have been cursory. Pozharskyi did not respond to a request for comment. And senior Biden advisers who spoke to POLITICO on Wednesday — including Michael Carpenter and Amos Hochstein, who staffed the vice president at the time — similarly said that while there was never an official meeting, it’s technically conceivable that Pozharskyi would have approached Biden on the sidelines of some broader U.S.-Ukraine event. But they emphasized that they have no indication that happened, and that they had never heard of Pozharskyi before.

On at least two other occasions, Joe Biden met with the business partners of his family members. He met Hunter Biden’s Chinese business partner, and also arranged an Oval Office meeting with his son-in-law’s business partners.

The idea Biden would set up a meeting with his family members' business partners isn't far-fetched – it's entirely consistent with what we know Biden did this at least 2 other times – he met Hunter's Chinese business partner and arranged an Oval Office meeting for his son-in-law pic.twitter.com/yINpGWV6XE — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) October 15, 2020

So, is it out of the realm of possibility that Biden would have met Hunter’s business associate at Burisma? Certainly, it is not.

While the veracity of the emails suggesting a meeting took place are investigated, one thing is for sure: Big Tech doesn’t want you reading this story. And Joe Biden’s previous denials about having any knowledge of Hunter Biden’s dealings in Ukraine, despite all evidence to the contrary, suggests that he’s hiding something.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis