How Quickly Some Have Forgotten

As the 22nd Anniversary of 9/11 looms, our minds are preoccupied by other threats—from Russia and China warships on Alaska’s coast to Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s near-assassination, Trump’s third indictment, and the latest woke assault on our culture.

September 11th was the worst terror attack on American soil—so far. Al Qaeda’s radical Islamist terrorists killed over 3,000 people at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field. Yet, for some, it almost seems passé to keep acknowledging the anniversary, as if why bring up that old stale chestnut?

The answer is that remembering September 11th may be the one thing that saves this country from falling into the same trap of being caught by surprise by an enemy who does the unthinkable: attack us on our homeland—not by proxy in Ukraine or Taiwan or Israel, but in Alaska, if not New York City.

Before 9/11, we never dreamed that an enemy would have the audacity to attack America directly—aside from the Japanese at Pearl Harbor. We felt protected by an invisible shield of greatness. But al-Qaeda proved we were wrong. And the image of a fearsome America has been dealt a lot of blows since then. Radical Islamist terrorists did more on 9/11 than kill and injure Americans, leave grieving families, and sicken those who cleaned up the sites. These terrorists didn’t just strike our heartlands. They struck our hearts—and our psyches.

We lost our assuredness that we are Number One, and we’ve become a little cowed, not unlike abused children. Children who have been abused may not initially show the impact, but gradually, the assaults on their bodies, psyches, and spirits become more noticeable. They walk with their heads held a little lower; they’re less playful; their view of the world becomes less rosy; they escape into daydreams and forfeit some of their real dreams.

At first, the impact of 9/11 on our national pride was barely perceptible because of the swell of patriotism that ensued—with record numbers joining the military, going to services at religious institutions, and volunteering to help others.

The American Spirit rebounded in all its glory.

But, gradually, this glory eroded, and many have lost the “American can-do spirit” and have a less-than-rosy view of our country and the world. Some have escaped into daydreams and woke fantasy worlds, and forfeited real dreams. Why else would we elect a president like Joe Biden, whose encroaching dementia has all but overtaken him completely? And why are we not taking immediate action after uncovering Biden’s ties to foreign nations allegedly blackmailing him to act in their favor?

The Department of Defense and other advisers couldn’t understand why Biden didn’t listen to their advice when his Plan A to leave Afghanistan fell apart. He didn’t have a Plan B because the abstract thinking portion of his brain was no longer working. This surrender, in August 2021, is the most pivotal moment in modern history since 9/11 itself. One could hear an almost audible gasp ring out over the world, signaling the fall of America—as if an earthquake had shaken us and plunged the country into the sea.

It was—and still is—almost impossible to believe. America “surrendered” to the Taliban—and al-Qaeda and ISIS forces in Afghanistan—after what terrorists did on 9/11? Our allies were taken aback at the weakness of America, and our enemies were filled with joyful exuberance at the signal that their dreams of taking over America could finally come true—from Terrorists’ dreams of enacting Sharia law, to the long-awaited dreams of China, Russia, Iran, North Korea and more.

Yet, instead of helping us heal from the scars of 9/11, the Biden White House continues to worsen the pain. Since the surrender in Afghanistan, they’ve given $2.35 BILLION taxpayer dollars to the Taliban—while our surviving troops live in tents and homeless shelters, or commit suicide while waiting months for psychiatric care. The White House and Pentagon are still lying to Mothers of Marines, Gold Star families, and the rest of America about why the pull-out went so horribly wrong.

Yet, while they keep ripping the scab off our 9/11 wounds, Biden tries to make us forget the anniversary by making the ceremonies smaller and smaller—even letting the 9/11 Tribute Museum die. Why? To cozy up to radical Islamists and open our country up to more of their attacks.

So, why must we remember 9/11, honor it, and teach it to our children? Because we cannot let the surge of patriotism that we felt after this tragedy die, and we cannot forget that radical Islamists will never stop, or we’ll be blindsided again. But who will protect us this time, now that our woke military is left begging for recruits, and our sports teams no longer sing or salute the National Anthem? Instead of footsteps rushing to enlist, as we heard after 9/11, we may hear only crickets.