Hollywood Depravity at Its Finest: Ethan Hawke Directs His Own Daughter in Graphic Scenes

People in Hollywood are seriously sick and twisted. I don’t mean everyone, of course, as that would be the kind of ridiculous blanket statement that a liberal would make, and if there’s one thing I’m not, it’s a wackadoo left-winger. However, a very large percentage of individuals working in the entertainment industry are depraved in ways that are hard to wrap the mind around. And yes, I do have a specific example to highlight from which to extrapolate my point, and it comes courtesy of actor and filmmaker Ethan Hawke.

According to a report from Breitbart News, Hawke, who I honestly used to like a lot as an actor, recently directed a film called “Wildcat.” His daughter, Maya Hawke, stars in the film, where she participated in a number of graphic sex scenes. The film is reportedly a biopic of popular author Flannery O’Connor.

Anyway, let’s rewind a bit, shall we?

Hawke directs a new movie, featuring his very own daughter, in which she engages in graphic displays of sexual activity. Did you just throw up in your mouth a little? I did. I mean, I wish I didn’t have to say it out loud, that this particular scenario is all kinds of wrong, but we live in an era where a good chunk of society believes biological men and women can become the opposite sex with a simple declaration. So excuse me for spelling it out and stating the obvious.

But that’s not even the weirdest, most depraved part of the situation. In an interview with Variety, Hawke weighed in on the whole thing, saying they were “so comfortable with it” and that he “couldn’t care less” about having done it. However, he did say the film’s other cast members, Rafael Casal and Cooper Hoffman, were weirded out by it. Maybe that’s because they are normal human beings, Ethan.

Maya took part in the interview with the publication as well, saying, “We made sure to have an intimacy coordinator on set for them. So that they felt safe and comfortable and not like they were being spied on.”

“By some creepy dad,” the creepy dad quickly interjected.

Well, I mean, the fact you directed your daughter in sex scenes does indeed make you a creepy dad so, yeah, there’s that.

Here are more details about the movie from the report:

The upcoming film Wildcat is a biopic about the late O’Connor, played by Maya Hawke, as she tried to get her first book published. Not much is known about the private life of O’Connor, other than that she was born in 1925 and died from from lupus at age 39. She also spent the bulk of her life confined to her mother’s living room. A devout Catholic, O’Connor never married and only admitted to one (awkward) kiss in her autobiographical writings. However, in Wildcat, the 25-year-old Hawke also portrays women in her stories — such as Joy Hopewell, the sheltered amputee who gets seduced by a Bible salesman in “Good Country People” — supplying the rationale for her father-directed sex scenes.

Exclusively for our VIPs: A Film With Graphic, Extended Sex Scenes Tabbed as a Sure-Fire Oscar Winner

Toward the end of the interview, Maya Hawke took an opportunity to flaunt her high education in wokeness by accusing O’Connor of having benefited from “white privilege.” You know, because she was a diehard Catholic author, so they can’t hail her as any kind of figure worth emulating, because that would tick off a lot of the anti-religion crowd that heads up modern-day film studios.

“She’s not a clear-cut hero by any stretch of the imagination,” the younger Hawke stated, making a reference to the time that O’Connor used the ultimate no-no phrase, the “N-word,” in one of her written works. But never fear, O’Connor is still a victim because of male privilege, according to the “Stranger Things” actress.

Hawke said she was uncertain whether or not a film could be made about someone without hero-worshiping them. However, she made the decision to go forward with the project anyway.

“But in all of their faults, they are worth studying as a way of understanding the history of this country,” Maya explained.

These are the same folks who are shaping modern culture. That’s terrifying, but it does explain a lot.