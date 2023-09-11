Democrats Claim J6 Was as Bad as 9/11. Oh, Really?

If you are old enough to remember, you hardly need reminding of the horrific attacks on September 11, 2001 — 9/11. If you weren’t born, you might be gullible enough to believe it was just like January 6 at the U.S. Capitol Building.

Leading up to 9/11, the mostly Saudi terrorists took advantage of lax U.S. immigration laws. They were granted visas and then stayed well past the expiration date. They possessed multiple driver’s licenses for identification purposes. One suspects that if they hadn’t killed themselves, they might be eligible to vote by now in local elections in New York, California, Maryland, and Vermont.

The men, some of whom took flight lessons, always intended to become shaheed for Allah — that’s mass murderers to you and me — and were given succor and places to hide by radical mosques from Virginia to San Diego.

They boarded planes on September 11, 2001, and were turned into mist after they directed their newly commandeered missiles into buildings filled with New York City stockbrokers, janitors, and accountants, and uniformed Americans at the Pentagon. For a tick-tock from that horrible day, please consult PJ Media colleague’s Ashley McCully’s piece. Three planeloads of souls perished that day. Even more would die later from cancers created by the fallout and debris.

Some families have only the last voicemails of their loved ones or cryptic last phone calls.

Voicemails from Flight 93 on 9/11 are heartbreaking – never forget pic.twitter.com/opO3J6CAgG — E (@ElijahSchaffer) September 9, 2023

Thousands of people looked in vain for their missing loved ones in the hours, days, and weeks after 9/11.

Days after the attacks, Michele DeFazio holds up a poster of her missing husband, Jason, who worked at the World Trade Center. She had gone to the Park Avenue Armory to file a missing person’s report in the hopes of finding any information about her… pic.twitter.com/mIr3cAciIC — Paul ❣️✝️📖💫GOD❣️✝️📖💫 FAMILY❣️✝️📖💫COUNTRY (@tentmaker777) September 6, 2023

Thousands more on the ground were turned into dust after jet fuel caused an inferno so horrifying that some who initially survived the strikes preferred jumping to their deaths rather than burning alive.

President Bush announced that the country was under attack. This was war.

"I can hear you! The rest of the world hears you…and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon." Then-President George W. Bush's iconic words inspired the nation just days after the 9/11 attacks. pic.twitter.com/BPW8dCtMVn — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 11, 2023

So, of course, 9/11 was just like January 6.

Congress sang together on the steps of the Capitol and then commenced changing the laws to go after these foreign terrorists.

so after 9/11 congress started singing God Bless America?? lmfaoooo this is as bad as the "Imagine" covid video pic.twitter.com/NIDzs7pU4v — Effy (COMMISSIONS OPEN) (@EFFYISOFFLINE) October 13, 2022

The attacks were carried out by foreign terrorists who were bankrolled by international financiers, and the killers were led by Osama bin Laden, Khalid Sheik Mohammad, and ‎Ayman al-Zawahiri. These were previously known terrorists. We knew who they were and knew where they were.

Wars were started to seize them or kill them, and it took years and seven thousand American servicemen and women’s lives and the lives of another eight thousand contractors to get the bastards. Another “30,177 U.S. service members and veterans of the post-9/11 wars … died by suicide,” according to the Watson Institute.

So, of course, 9/11 was just like January 6.

Within weeks of 9/11, Congress passed the so-called Patriot Act that few read or understood.

The ACLU, then as now a leftist organization, but then still sticking up for the occasional civil right, wrote in October of 2001:

Many Senators complained that they had little chance to read it, much less analyze it, before having to vote. In the House, hearings were held, and a carefully constructed compromise bill emerged from the Judiciary Committee. But then, with no debate or consultation with rank-and-file members, the House leadership threw out the compromise bill and replaced it with legislation that mirrored the Senate version. Neither discussion nor amendments were permitted, and once again members barely had time to read the thick bill before they were forced to cast an up-or-down vote on it.

The ACLU and the left blamed the bill on President Bush and then-Attorney General John Ashcroft, and there’s little doubt the administration wanted better tools to get bad guys.

But here’s old Joe, then-Senator Joe Biden, taking credit for writing the Patriot Act years before, in 1994. Six weeks after 9/11 he and his leftist buddies pulled it out of his bad idea drawer and got it passed. Notice that it’s Bob Mueller, then the FBI chief, in this colloquy with Biden.

Did you know that Joe Biden is who first wrote and introduced the patriot act in 1994? He plays into the political theater and argues that it was the "right wing" that defeated it, and then they got it passed under the neo-con Bush administration post 9/11. The two party… pic.twitter.com/Rw0UMUNV5C — Inversionism (@Inversionism) September 11, 2023

Also, notice that Biden scoffed as he said civil libertarians were against the bill.

Here’s what the ACLU said the mockingly named Patriot Act would do:

The Patriot Act increases the government’s surveillance powers in four areas: [E]xpands the government’s ability to look at records on an individual’s activity being held by a third parties. (Section 215)

Secret searches. It expands the government’s ability to search private property without notice to the owner. (Section 213)

Intelligence searches. It expands a narrow exception to the Fourth Amendment that had been created for the collection of foreign intelligence information (Section 218). It expands [“Trap and trace” searches] another Fourth Amendment exception for spying that collects “addressing” information about the origin and destination of communications, as opposed to the content (Section 214). Expanded access to personal records held by third parties. […]Section 215 of the Patriot Act allows the FBI to force anyone at all – including doctors, libraries, bookstores, universities, and Internet service providers – to turn over records on their clients or customers. [Allows] unchecked government power to rifle through individuals’ financial records, medical histories, Internet usage, bookstore purchases, library usage, travel patterns, or any other activity that leaves a record. Making matters worse: The government no longer has to show evidence that the subjects of search orders are an “agent of a foreign power,” a requirement that previously protected Americans against abuse of this authority. The FBI does not even have to show a reasonable suspicion that the records are related to criminal activity, much less the requirement for “probable cause” that is listed in the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution. All the government needs to do is make the broad assertion that the request is related to an ongoing terrorism or foreign intelligence investigation. Judicial oversight of these new powers is essentially non-existent. The government must only certify to a judge – with no need for evidence or proof – that such a search meets the statute’s broad criteria, and the judge does not even have the authority to reject the application. Surveillance orders can be based in part on a person’s First Amendment activities, such as the books they read, the Web sites they visit, or a letter to the editor they have written. A person or organization forced to turn over records is prohibited from disclosing the search to anyone. As a result of this gag order, the subjects of surveillance never even find out that their personal records have been examined by the government. That undercuts an important check and balance on this power: the ability of individuals to challenge illegitimate searches.

Doesn’t it all sound so familiar?

The same people who mocked civil libertarians for concerns over the Patriot Act are in power now and are using this constitution-dismantling act against American citizens who weren’t terrorists on January 6. But they can twist this law to say they are.

The Capitol riot on January 6 was shocking. Roseann Boylan and Ashli Babbitt died that day from police actions. Also in the crowd on J6? Cointelpro-like federal officers as agents provocateur and their buddies from the local police urging people to follow them and climb the scaffolding and burst into the Capitol. They reached out for informants in December, before anyone had a notion of the planned Capitol riot that burst forth that day. They infiltrated the Proud Boys, monitored their chat line, and then strung them up on conspiracy with a terrorism enhancement for shaking a fence around the Capitol.

Just like 9/11.

