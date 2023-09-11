Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue

Let me start by saying that I am definitely not a fan of the Covid-19 vaccines or any of the so-called boosters. The fact that boosters were needed at all is proof that the original vaccine wasn’t worth the price of the syringe it was injected with. Not to mention the incidence of blood clots, miscarriages, and sudden deaths that have occurred, especially in young men and women. Of course, all of these side effects have been downplayed and even hidden. Yet they continue to push these totally unnecessary jabs on the American public.

I wrote a column in January about how, after requiring pilots to be vaccinated, the FAA found themselves with a bunch of individuals who couldn’t meet what was, at the time, the acceptable range of a pilot’s heartbeat. So in October of last year, with no announcement, the FAA Guide for Aviation Medical Examiners extended the EKG parameters well beyond the normal range from PR max of .2 to essentially unlimited. This change in the EKG range now accommodates pilots who have suffered a cardiac injury.

The FAA report was exposed by Steve Kirsch, a tech entrepreneur and founder of The COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund (CETF), Vaccine Safety Research Foundation.

It should be obvious that this change was made so that pilots who previously would have been grounded can now continue to fly. It should also be even more obvious that the vaccine has caused a drastic increase in heart issues across the country and the world. The cardiac problems are in addition to the already proven damage the jabs cause to the immune system.

Last week, a report surfaced that caught my attention. It immediately went on my ever-growing list of reasons to avoid all forms of Covid treatment, other than common sense, rest, and general good health practices that one would take if they caught the flu.

An infant in Thailand, who in my opinion should not be receiving any type of Covid treatment, actually had a change in eye color. The child’s eyes went from brown to bright blue within eighteen hours of receiving the drug Favipiravir. After seeing this, the child’s mother stopped administering the drug, and the child’s normal eye color returned five days later. There appears to be no damage to the child’s eyesight.

Two things immediately popped into my head when I heard about this. First was a song that country singer Crystal Gayle made popular in 1977 titled “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue.” Of course, that was a song about someone being unlucky at love and not a literal transformation of eye color. Second, I thought about the commentator’s voice that we have all heard at the end of a drug commercial. You know, that voice that comes on and very rapidly lists all of the side effects of the drug. Most of the time, the side effects are worse than the medical issue being treated. Anyway, I wondered how people would react if one of those side effects listed were a possible change of eye color.

Favipiravir received approval in 2021 for use in infants with mild-to-moderate Covid symptoms. It is commonly used in Thailand and has also been approved for use in Japan, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Moldova, and Kazakhstan. It was given emergency approval by Italy in 2020. Interestingly, it has not received FDA approval, which should tell you something about the drug since, over the last five years, the FDA seems to approve almost anything.

Favipiravir is an antiviral used to manage influenza and was recognized to have the potential to target other viral infections. Discovered by Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd. in Japan, Favipiravir is a modified pyrazine analog that was initially approved for therapeutic use in resistant cases of influenza. The drug inhibits replication of influenza A and B and has shown promise in the treatment of avian influenza. Its use against pathogens such as the Ebola virus, Lassa virus, and COVID-19 are based on the resistance of those strains to neuraminidase.

This is the second reported case of eye coloration change associated with Favipiravir. In 2021, a 20-year-old man in India experienced a change in eye color after taking the drug. He stopped taking the drug, and the next day, his eye color returned to normal.

The child’s case was first reported in the April 2023 issue of the medical journal Frontiers in Pediatrics. No actual date of the incident was provided by the study. It also noted that “This case report highlights the need for monitoring of Favipiravir therapy in children due to the potential side effect of corneal discoloration, which has not yet had its long-term effects identified.”

The study went on to note:

In addition to the potential for corneal discoloration, Favipiravir has also been shown to cause fluorescence in human hair and nails. This adverse effect may be due to the drug, its metabolites, or additional tablet components such as titanium dioxide and yellow ferric oxide. It is crucial to monitor and report such cases to gain a comprehensive understanding of the potential effects of medication on corneal discoloration and their resolution, particularly among children, as the incidence of this adverse event remains uncertain.

Despite all the strange, even surreal, side effects, the study stated that:

Despite the potential for adverse effects, Favipiravir remains the mainstay of oral antiviral treatment in Thailand for children with COVID-19. However, recent research has raised concerns regarding the safety and efficacy of Favipiravir. The Prevent Severe COVID-19 study showed that patients with COVID-19 should not be treated with Favipiravir, given its lack of demonstrated efficacy as measured by time to sustained clinical recovery, progression to severe COVID-19, and cessation of viral shedding.

I disagree with the last statement of the study unless, by recent, they mean 2019. It was then that the FDA tested both Favipiravir and another drug, Remdesivir. At that time, clinical trials demonstrated an association of Remdesivir with increased frequency of adverse effects (in comparison to Favipiravir). Nevertheless, the data obtained with Remdesivir resulted in its approval by the FDA on October 22, 2020, for COVID-19 treatment. At present, Remdesivir is being recommended by several treatment guidelines for COVID-19 patients. The evidence in favor of Favipiravir was compromised by the small number and the low quality of trials conducted. Favipiravir has shown various benefits when administered in mild and moderate cases of COVID-19, while Remdesivir was more beneficial in more severe cases of the disease. Even though it did not approve Favipiravir, the FDA believed that since the two agents are suitable for different groups of patients, both drugs can play a significant role in treating Covid.

So, in 2019, the FDA approved Remdesivir, even though the study demonstrated a higher frequency of side effects. The study also showed that Favipiravir was only effective in mild cases. So, again, why even take the drug if the case is mild, and why in heaven’s name would you administer it to an infant?

The normal side effects of Favipiravir are diarrhea and blurred vision. In my opinion, those are bad enough to avoid any drug. That being said, the possibility of walking around with fluorescent hair and nails with a different eye color takes it to an entirely different level of avoidance.