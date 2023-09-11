Joe Biden’s Shameful Silence on 9/11 Anniversary

It’s bad enough that Joe Biden decided to hide on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, but one would think he and the White House would try to compensate for it in some way.

As of 8:40 a.m. ET, no statement has been released by the White House. And that’s not because it’s too early for the White House to post statements. So far, on this anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack in our nation’s history, the White House has posted four things to the White House “Briefing Room” page, including a statement, all relating to his trip to Vietnam.

It’s the anniversary of 9/11, Joe Biden is running away from the media, and he hasn’t even released a statement commemorating the day yet. pic.twitter.com/exgnSjNrfj — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) September 11, 2023

The White House Press Office hasn’t sent out any statements either.

But guess who has sent out a statement already? President Donald Trump.

“No one who lived through the horror of the September 11 terrorist attacks can ever forget the agony and the anguish of that terrible day,” Trump began in a video statement released Monday morning. “It was a terrible day. The images of dark plumes of smoke billowing over Lower Manhattan, the Pentagon, and a field of Pennsylvania—such a beautiful field—are seared into our minds forever. We will never forget. Today, on this solemn anniversary of those monstrous attacks, we remember the 2,977 precious souls who were savagely taken from us on that morning 22 years ago, leaving a void that can never be filled—can never be filled. No matter what happens, it can never be filled. We will say a prayer for each of the beautiful families they left behind whose pain is beyond comprehension. What they’ve gone through is not even believable.”

Related: Why Is Biden Going Into Hiding on the 9/11 Anniversary?

Trump continued, “We honor the firefighters, the great New York PD, police department—what great people they are, they are so great—and the Port Authority officers, the Virginia, D.C., and Pentagon police, and the military service members and other first responders, actually all over the country. They acted with supreme heroism and they went to the site of the most heinous crime. They would leave other states far away and go to the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon, they go to Pennsylvania, in many cases gave their lives in the line of duty. God bless the memory of all of those who perished in the 9/11 attacks. We will never, ever forget. We will never forget you. we love you, God bless their families and God bless America. Thank you.”

President Donald J. Trump’s Statement on the Anniversary of the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks pic.twitter.com/Y1QWqTS6rd — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 11, 2023

So, where is Joe Biden? What was he doing in Vietnam that was so important that he couldn’t be stateside on the 9/11 anniversary, instead squeezing in a visit to a service in Alaska late in the afternoon? Two posts on the official POTUS Twitter/X account were made, but no one actually believes Biden had anything to do with those. Americans have grown accustomed to seeing their president speak on this day, and in light of his absence on this sacred anniversary at the usual sites of remembrance, a video statement (even prerecorded) would have been appropriate. But I guess he couldn’t be bothered.