The Morning Briefing: Mitch McConnell, Dehydration, and Questionable Washington Physicians

People trying to make points about their personal views on part of the United States Constitution will often say, “The Founding Fathers never intended,” or something similar. The presumption that some Twitter/X rando in 2023 could even begin to grasp what the likes of Benjamin Franklin or Alexander Hamilton were thinking is beyond ludicrous, but the Founding Fathers were fans of free speech, so people are allowed to babble nonsensically.

One thing I am fairly confident in assuming, however, is that the Founding Fathers couldn’t have known that people would live as long as they do now and that they would serve in elective office long past their “Best If Used By” dates. Depending on the source, the average life expectancy of a male in 1776 was between 38 and 43 years.

Yes, two of the Founding Fathers — Thomas Jefferson and John Adams — famously lived long lives, especially for the time. They each died on July 4, 1826, aged 83 and 90 respectively.

But they were sane people who had been retired from public office for a very long time.

Now we’ve got Mitch McConnell and Dianne Feinstein hanging around the Senate when they’re obviously not in good shape. Worse yet, the octogenarian President of the United States provides more evidence with each public appearance that he has mentally and physically checked out. Beyond the obvious decline, another thing that they have in common is that licensed physicians keep clearing them to work.

After McConnell’s second thoroughly disturbing “freezing up” event, the Capitol Hill physician issued a report that basically said, “Nah, he’s fine.” Now Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky — another licensed physician — is calling malarkey on that, which Matt wrote about:

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has done something surprising. He’s disputing the Capitol Hill physician’s report on Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) that blames his recent freezing episodes on dehydration. Paul isn’t just blowing smoke here. He’s an ophthalmologist who practiced medicine for nearly thirty years. So when he speaks about the diagnosis, there’s reason to listen. “I’ve practiced medicine for 25 years, and it doesn’t look like dehydration to me,” Paul told the media on Wednesday. “It looks like a focal neurologic event. That doesn’t mean it’s incapacitating, doesn’t mean he can’t serve. But it means that somebody ought to wake up and say, ‘Wow, this looks like a seizure.’”

I’m a native of a desert, I know what dehydration looks like. I may not be a doctor, but I know that McConnell isn’t glitching simply because he needs some Gatorade.

The physician enablers — we can throw John Fetterman’s doctor into the mix too — are doing the country a disservice by giving their patients a green light to hang around at work until they drop. The White House physician who insists that President LOLEightyonemillion is functional is an active participant in the rapid destruction of the Republic.

The arrogance of these physicians is irritating. Those of us who haven’t been to medical school are supposed to disregard what’s in plain sight because, “Trust me, I’m a doctor.” I’ve known a lot of people who have suffered from shingles, which was what supposedly kept Dianne Feinstein out on sick leave for so long. None of the people I know who had shingles looked like they had a stroke afterwards.

The bigger question — which we’ve asked here about Biden a lot — is don’t these people have anyone who loves them enough to tell them it’s time to call it a day? Are they all in agreement that clinging to power is worth the repeated public embarrassment and potential further damage to the health of the one in the spotlight? I don’t personally know any of the people I’m writing about here and I’m really uncomfortable watching them struggle and fall apart before our eyes.

The eyes that their doctors tell us we shouldn’t trust.

There is an unfortunate history of famous people getting their doctors to do and say whatever they wanted them to. Elvis and Prince would be the two most notable examples of that.

How did that work out for them?

