Rand Paul Is Disputing Mitch McConnell's Diagnosis

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has done something surprising. He’s disputing the Capitol Hill physician’s report on Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) that blames his recent freezing episodes on dehydration. Paul isn’t just blowing smoke here. He’s an ophthalmologist who practiced medicine for nearly thirty years. So when he speaks about the diagnosis, there’s reason to listen.

“I’ve practiced medicine for 25 years, and it doesn’t look like dehydration to me,” Paul told the media on Wednesday. “It looks like a focal neurologic event. That doesn’t mean it’s incapacitating, doesn’t mean he can’t serve. But it means that somebody ought to wake up and say, ‘Wow, this looks like a seizure.’”

Capitol Hill Physician Dr. Brian Monahan cleared McConnell for duty last week. “I have consulted with Leader McConnell and conferred with his neurology team. After evaluating yesterday’s incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned,” he wrote.

This is hardly the first time we’ve seen politicians receiving questionable diagnoses. Earlier this year, White House Physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor laughably declared Biden “a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.”

Last year, after breaking his promise to release his medical records, John Fetterman provided a doctor’s note from his primary care physician, Dr. Clifford Chen of Pittsburgh’s UPMC, which claimed he spoke intelligently and was fit to serve in the Senate. According to Chen, Fetterman “spoke intelligently without cognitive deficits,” and his speech “was normal and he continues to exhibit symptoms of an auditory processing disorder which can come across as hearing difficulty.”

In addition to the assessment of Fetterman’s communication skills that defied reality, Chen, a Democrat donor, also failed to mention Fetterman’s struggles with depression. So I’ve long given up on doctors being objective.

For our VIPs: How Biden and Fetterman Crushed My Faith in Doctors

And that’s what’s so amazing about Rand Paul speaking out. He’s questioning the diagnosis of someone in his party who is also the senior senator from his state. But here’s what really gets me. Republicans have been more willing to acknowledge that something is wrong with McConnell than Democrats are when it comes to anyone in their own party.

In fact, if you dare point out John Fetterman’s cognitive impairment, you’re dubbed an ableist. Democrats are keeping a tight grip on the obviously impaired Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) because of what her vacancy would mean for judicial appointments. Polls show that most Americans think that Joe Biden is too old to be president, yet no formidable challengers have dared to throw their hats in the race. And what does that say about them?