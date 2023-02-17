How Biden and Fetterman Crushed My Faith in Doctors

On Thursday, White House physician Kevin O’Connor declared that Joe Biden, following his physical, his first since November 2021, remains a “healthy, vigorous 80-year-old male who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency,”

I may not be a doctor, but I must question the White House physician’s judgment. Has he seen Biden in action recently? The stumbling of words, the visible confusion? Biden’s cognitive health has been questionable for years now, and, I’m sorry, it’s hard not to question the narrative being pushed when we’re expected to believe that Joe Biden has been found to be sharp as a tack.

This wouldn’t be the first suspicious presidential physical, either. After the previous one, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tex.), the former White House physician who served in that position under both Trump and Obama, said that he believed Joe Biden’s cognitive issues were being covered up.

“Dr. O’Connor spent six pages talking about useless stuff that no one cares about and did not address the elephant in the room, which is, is this man cognitively fit to be our president?” he said during an appearance on The Ingraham Angle on Fox News. “Whenever President Trump had his physical done, I did a cognitive test on him. President Trump was the first president to ever have one done. And that was because the far-left and the liberal media demanded, they were relentless in their pursuit of me, in getting his physical done and including a cognitive test as part of that. We did that. And I did it because I was 100 percent sure […] that there wasn’t one single thing wrong with President Trump.”

And then there’s the case of John Fetterman, who continued his campaign for the U.S. Senate after having a massive stroke in May of last year. He spent many weeks absent from the campaign trail, and when he finally emerged, his appearances were few and far between. When he did make an appearance, we saw a man who could barely put together a coherent sentence. In an effort to quell the doubts about his fitness to serve, Fetterman promised to release his medical records… and then tried to pass off a doctor’s note from his primary care physician, Dr. Clifford Chen of Pittsburgh’s UPMC, as enough to settle the issue.

According to Dr. Chen, Fetterman “spoke intelligently without cognitive deficits,” and his speech “was normal and he continues to exhibit symptoms of an auditory processing disorder which can come across as hearing difficulty.”

“Overall, Lt. Governor Fetterman is well and shows strong commitment to maintaining good fitness and health practices. He has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office,” Chen concluded.

But Chen’s note clearing Fetterman for duty was not all it seemed. It turned out that Dr. Chen is a big-time Democrat donor who also donated to Fetterman’s campaign. It seems clear, especially in light of Fetterman’s two recent hospital admissions, that Dr. Chen was full of it. In addition to Fetterman’s cognitive impairment, his apparent years-long battle with depression was never taken into account of his health in the aftermath of this stroke either. But hey, at least he got elected to the Senate, right? That’s the important thing!

But is it really? Did the people around John Fetterman and Joe Biden really care more about winning an election than their respective health? It sure looks that way. I used to think doctors put the health of their patients ahead of everything else, but sadly, thanks to what we’re seeing with Biden and Fetterman, I’m not sure I believe it anymore.