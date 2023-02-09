News & Politics

Sen. John Fetterman Rushed to Hospital During Democrat Retreat

By Matt Margolis 10:25 AM on February 09, 2023
Sen. John Fetterman Rushed to Hospital During Democrat Retreat
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

According to his office, Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) was hospitalized Wednesday night after feeling lightheaded during a Senate Democratic retreat.

“Towards the end of the Senate Democratic retreat today, Senator John Fetterman began feeling lightheaded. He left and called his staff, who picked him up and drove him to The George Washington University Hospital,” John Fetterman’s communications director, Joe Calvello, said in a statement. “Initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke, but doctors are running more tests and John is remaining overnight for observation. He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family. We will provide more information when we have it.”

Call me crazy, but maybe when you’re voting for a U.S. senator, choosing a stroke victim with serious cognitive problems is not the greatest idea. Sure, his office insists he did “not show evidence of a new stroke,” but you know what? I have some trust issues with the people surrounding John Fetterman. They repeatedly insisted he was improving after his stroke, then had the audacity to refuse to release his medical records and insist that a note from his Democrat-donating doctor was sufficient evidence to prove he was physically capable of serving.

 

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.
Sign up for Matt's newsletter on Substack, and you follow him on TwitterGETTR, Truth SocialFacebook, MeWe, and Rumble.
News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
Tags: CONSERVATISM MENTAL HEALTH JOHN FETTERMAN
Trending
Editor's Choice