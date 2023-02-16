In a statement released Thursday, Sen. John Fetterman’s (D-Pa.) Chief of Staff Adam Jentleson revealed that the senator is back in the hospital.

“Last night, Senator John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression,” Jentleson said. “While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks.”

“On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress,” Jentleson continued. “Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed. John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis. After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

This comes roughly a week after Fetterman was hospitalized after becoming lightheaded during a Senate Democrat retreat. Doctors ruled out another stroke or a seizure.

Jentleson previously acknowledged that Fetterman likely suffered permanent brain damage by campaigning last year after his stroke.

“What you’re supposed to do to recover from this is do as little as possible,” Jentleson told the New York Times. Instead, Fetterman “was forced to do as much as possible — he had to get back to the campaign trail. It’s hard to claw that back.”

VIP Exclusive: Who’s the Worse Liar: George Santos or John Fetterman?

The New York Times also reported last week that Fetterman has been struggling to adjust to life in the U.S. Senate. Fetterman’s “adjustment to serving in the Senate has been made vastly more difficult by the strains of his recovery, which left him with a physical impairment and serious mental health challenges that have rendered the transition extraordinarily challenging — even with the accommodations that have been made to help him adapt,” the report read.

It’s obvious that Fetterman, his wife, his campaign, and his doctor all tried to trick the public by saying he was healthy enough to be a U.S. senator. From the start, it was only conservative media that had the guts to question the story and point out that Fetterman is not in good health. He knew for sure that he wasn’t fit to be a U.S. senator, but he didn’t drop out when his party had the chance to choose someone else.

