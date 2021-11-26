Former WH Physician Suggests Biden’s Cognitive Issues Are Being Covered Up

Jackson spoke during an appearance on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

“The man’s 79 years old. Fifty percent of the United States population does not believe that he’s mentally fit and cognitively fit to lead this country as our commander in chief and our head of state,” he said. He then suggested that the current White House physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, was padding Biden’s health report with unnecessary details while avoiding the most critical issue: Biden’s mental health.

“Dr. O’Connor spent six pages talking about useless stuff that no one cares about and did not address the elephant in the room, which is, is this man cognitively fit to be our president?”

Jackson also noted that the media demanded a cognitive test of Trump, despite no legitimate need for one, while no such demand has been made of Biden.

“Whenever President Trump had his physical done, I did a cognitive test on him. President Trump was the first president to ever have one done. And that was because the far-left and the liberal media demanded, they were relentless in their pursuit of me, in getting his physical done and including a cognitive test as part of that. We did that. And I did it because I was 100 percent sure […] that there wasn’t one single thing wrong with President Trump.”

Similarly, Jackson thought it was suspicious that Dr. O’Connor hasn’t spoken with the media about the physical results. “He should have got up there, he should have stood before the press,” Jackson insisted. “You know, whenever I did President Trump’s physical exam, and I did his cognitive test, I stood in the press briefing room for an hour and 15 minutes and answered every single question they could come up with regarding his physical exam. And what do we have here? We have a written report, nothing but a written report and a useless written report at that.”

Jackson also dismissed the idea that Biden will run for reelection and said that he’ll be gone before then. “He won’t make it to the end of this term. They will remove him at some point after the 2022 midterms.”

“You know, Kamala Harris walks past that office every day and looks in there,” he concluded. “She thinks ‘I’m going to be president pretty soon,’ and she might be right. She probably is right. And that’s the only way she’s ever going to become president because she’s not going to get elected. So there’s gonna be a big incentive to get him out of there.”