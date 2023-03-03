Was There a Cover Up of Joe Biden’s Health?

Last month, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), a former White House physician, accused the Biden administration of a cover-up after Biden was deemed fit for duty following his annual physical.

“(Thursday’s) written physical exam report released by Biden’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, further confirms that this administration is still adamant about concealing the truth,” Mr. Jackson told Fox News Digital last month after the release of the report.

“Nowhere in the report was there mention of Biden’s deteriorating mental health,” Mr. Jackson continued. “This is alarming, considering I have already sent three letters to the White House demanding that Biden receive a cognitive test and that the results be made public, all of which have been ignored. Everyone can see something is wrong — the cover-up needs to end.”

The official report on Biden’s health concluded that he “remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.”

Biden’s cognitive health remains cloaked in secrecy by his handlers. But now, just a few short weeks after Biden got a clean bill of health, his physician revealed that a lesion removed from Biden’s chest during his physical last month was, indeed, cancerous.

“As expected, the biopsy confirmed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma,” White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said Friday. “All cancerous tissue was successfully removed. … No further treatment is required.”

As expected? That’s funny, I don’t remember the report saying the lesion was expected to be cancerous. Oh, that’s right — it didn’t. The report simply stated, “One small lesion on the President’s chest was excised today and sent for traditional biopsy. Results are pending.”

Biden’s physical was conducted Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, and the report from the White House physician was released the same day. According to the Mayo Clinic, the results of a skin biopsy can be obtained within a few days, though sometimes it takes longer. However, it’s reasonable to assume that the biopsy results of a sitting U.S. president would be prioritized, and so it’s likely the results of the biopsy were known within a few days of the exam. Yet we only found out that the lesion was cancerous on March 3 — after it had been removed. Not only that, O’Connor just nonchalantly suggests that this result was “expected” despite not saying anywhere in the exam report that the lesion was suspected of being cancerous.

We can all see Biden’s cognitive decline, as much as the White House pretends it isn’t happening by not giving him a cognitive test (or at least not releasing the results of one). But we have to take the doctors at their word about Biden’s physical issues — you know, like skin cancer. The failure to be upfront about a presumed diagnosis is, to say the least, troubling. In a matter of weeks, we went from being told Biden had a clean bill of health to being told he had a cancerous lesion removed — almost certainly a significant amount of time after the results of the biopsy had been received.

It sure looks like the White House isn’t being forthcoming.