Joe Biden Is Really Screwed Now

I often get hate mail for writing articles critical of Donald Trump. According to his diehard supporters, Trump is not only entitled to the GOP nomination in 2024, but he is also the only candidate who can beat Joe Biden.

I’ve done everything I can to be fair in my coverage of the 2024 GOP primary to the extent that I have no qualms about pointing out that I think that Trump most certainly can win in 2024, even as many Republicans argue that he can’t.

But those who are advocating for Trump or another Republican are asking the wrong questions. It’s not about if Trump can beat Biden, if DeSantis can beat Biden, or even if Trump is too toxic to win; it’s about whether Biden can beat any of the Republicans running for the nomination.

According to a new poll from CNN and SSRS Research, he really can’t. According to the poll, not only would Trump beat Biden 47-46, but all Republicans but one candidate (Vivek Ramaswamy) beat Biden or tie him. DeSantis ties Biden at 47% each. Pence bests Biden by two points, 46-44%, as does Tim Scott. Heck, even Chris Christie beats Biden 44 to 42%.

But the real surprise in the poll is that Nikki Haley beats Biden by a larger margin than any other candidate, besting him 49% to 43%. A poll like this may not help her win the GOP nomination, but it certainly helps her audition as a potential running mate for Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis.

“Despite voters’ strong opinions toward Trump, Biden fares no better against any other Republican hopefuls tested in the poll. He is about even with Ron DeSantis (47% each), Mike Pence (46% Pence, 44% Biden), Tim Scott (46% Scott, 44% Biden), Vivek Ramaswamy (46% Biden, 45% Ramaswamy), and Chris Christie (44% Christie, 42% Biden),” CNN says in its report on the poll.

“Haley stands as the only GOP candidate to hold a lead over Biden, with 49% to Biden’s 43% in a hypothetical match between the two,” the report continues. “That difference is driven at least in part by broader support for Haley than for other Republicans among White voters with college degrees (she holds 51% of that group, compared with 48% or less for other Republicans tested in the poll).”

This is a terrible position for an incumbent to be in that he would lose to virtually every Republican candidate who is running. It’s not particularly surprising considering how bad Biden’s approval ratings are and how most Americans think he’s too old to be president. Make no mistake about it; this poll shows that Joe Biden is incredibly weak going into the 2024 election.