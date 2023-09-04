Oye, Biden’s Numbers Are Really, Really Bad

Seriously, it’s hard to believe Joe Biden hasn’t dropped out of the 2024 presidential race yet.

His numbers are really that bad.

According to a new poll from the Wall Street Journal, a large majority of Americans, 73%, don’t think he’s “mentally up for the job” of being president. Joe Biden was already the oldest president to take office at the age of 77, and he’d be 86 at the end of a hypothetical second term, assuming he actually wins and serves the entire time. This assessment of Biden was bipartisan, as two-thirds of Democrats agreed that Biden is too old to be president.

You’ll probably remember how aggressively the media pushed the narrative that Donald Trump was mentally ill during his presidency, going so far as to invite professionals who never examined him to conclude on air that Trump wasn’t fit for office and should be removed via the 25th Amendment. Well, those efforts failed spectacularly to convince the public. The same poll that found 73% think Biden is several fries short of a Happy Meal™ found that less than half say the same about Trump, who is three years younger than Biden and clearly much sharper—in fact, there’s really no comparison.

As bad as these numbers are for Joe Biden, they may not be the worst numbers for him in the poll. A mere 40% of voters have deluded themselves into thinking that Biden has a strong record of accomplishments as president, compared to 51% who say that Trump has a strong record.

Worse yet for Biden is the fact that a solid majority of voters, 58%, say that the economy has gotten worse on his watch. Just 28% claimed to think that it has gotten better. Despite this, nearly 75% of voters believe that inflation is heading in the wrong direction.

Trump also has an edge with voters who say they’d definitely vote for him. Forty percent say they’d definitely vote for Trump if the election were held to today, and 39% say they’d vote for Biden. Just 17% say they are undecided. As we head into the election season, it’s quite clear that Biden has failed to convince voters that he’s done a good job.

The only positive note for Biden is that, despite his terrible numbers, Trump only barely leads him by one point in the Wall Street Journal poll. Some would argue that this is a reflection of Trump’s toxicity, but it may just be a reflection of the increasingly partisan nature of American voters, as elections have become much closer in recent cycles.

Still, with a recession looming next year, according to economists, Biden’s chances of victory in 2024 don’t seem particularly solid.