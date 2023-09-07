Bill Gates Is Obsessed With Depopulation — Here's the Video Evidence

Over the years, Bill Gates has carefully curated the image of the do-gooder philanthropist, thanks in large part to his almost literal wholesale purchase of favorable coverage in the corporate state media.

He markets himself aggressively, through his work as his “nonprofit” Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, aggressively as a heroic nerd diligently going to work on behalf of the ungrateful masses to solve the problems they are too stupid to understand and too lazy to fix themselves.

I have painstakingly documented this elsewhere; it’s not an exaggeration.

One major aspect of his “philanthropy” — which resembles much more a money laundering operation than Christlike altruism — is providing “healthcare” to the Third World, particularly in Africa and Asia, in the form of shots (often experimental) ostensibly to improve outcomes in those locales.

In fact, as he explains in this video, the true purpose of providing “healthcare” to Third World indigents is to curb their population growth, which to Gates is “the greatest problem they face”: “That’s the only thing that really counts. Well, then, I came across articles that showed that the key thing you can do to reduce population growth is to improve health.”

He goes on to explain that helping children survive childhood disincentivizes parents from having multiple children to offset the likelihood of some of them dying before adulthood. The important thing to emphasize here is that Gates is explicitly acknowledging — on camera and in public — that his “philanthropy” is not philanthropic at all; it’s a means to the depopulation end.

Here he is fearmongering again about the overpopulation “problem,” the solution to which is “healthcare” that reduces fertility rates.

Related: Bill Gates Met With Trump, Pressured Him Not to Investigate Vaccine Safety

And here is Bill Gates explaining how “vaccines” — which his foundation is intimately involved in the development of — will aid in depopulation and heavily implying that in order to reduce carbon we must depopulate the planet, in a 2010 Ted Talk, “Innovating to Zero” (emphasis added):

The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent… Now, we put out a lot of carbon dioxide every year — over 26 billion tons… And somehow, we have to make changes that will bring that down to zero… This equation has four factors, a little bit of multiplication… So you’ve got a thing on the left, CO2, that you want to get to zero, and that’s going to be based on the number of people, the services each person is using on average, the energy, on average, for each service, and the CO2 being put out per unit of energy. So let’s look at each one of these, and see how we can get this down to zero. Probably, one of these numbers is going to have to get pretty near to zero. [cue sycophantic, masochistic audience laughter]

At bottom, I hope we can all begin to see more clearly that what all of these seemingly disparate social engineering programs — “reproductive health” (a euphemism for abortion), transgenderism, “climate change,” mRNA shots deceptively marketed as “vaccines,” etc. — have in common is that the ultimate goal is depopulation and the mutilation of the human form beyond recognition in the process. In short, the common thread is pathological, genocidal anti-humanism.

What diseased psychology would possess a human so as to become so ideologically committed to an anti-human agenda? That’s beyond my pay grade to answer with any conviction; you’d have to ask Ray Kurzweil, David Icke, or perhaps a priest.