AT 4PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest Ashley McCully

Well, that didn’t take long.

Fresh off her very first day as PJ Media’s newest writer, the one and only Ashley McCully joins us on today’s “Five O’Clock Somewhere.”

No, Kruiser and I don’t do this for all the new writers. Most of them need to be broken in gently to our ways. Ashley, on the other hand, once had the great misfortune of hosting a BlogCon panel consisting just of Kruiser and Yours Truly. So the three of us — purely as a get-to-know-you process before the panel, I assure you — spent three days hanging out together at a hotel lobby bar somewhere in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Many laughs were had, along with a lot of Old Fashioneds prepared for us by our bartender extraordinaire, Dr. Carlos. If we can bring just 10% of that energy to today’s show, you’re in for a treat.

See you then — can’t wait!

P.S. If you aren’t already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?