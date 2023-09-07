'Unwoke' Free-for-All #50: The Dems' Looming Hunter Biden Breakup

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

You know it’s so Joe, Hunter’s got to go.

via GIPHY

There has been speculation for weeks that a wall or two may finally be closing in on the most obnoxious consumer of cocaine and hookers in the United States. Kevin and I discuss whether the looming indictment will have any real teeth, or if it will just be the bare minimum to distract from the fact that the president is Hunter Biden’s pimp.

I really wish I had thought of that line while we were recording.

Hunter Biden irritates me so much that Producer Jim was busy cleaning up my f-bombs in this one. Mea culpa, mea culpa, mea maxima culpa, my friend.

Enjoy!

If you’d like to take a ride on Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony and join us on the other side, you can subscribe to VIP here. Use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount.