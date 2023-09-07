Columns

'Unwoke' Free-for-All #50: The Dems' Looming Hunter Biden Breakup

By Stephen Kruiser 7:11 PM on September 07, 2023
You know it’s so Joe, Hunter’s got to go.

There has been speculation for weeks that a wall or two may finally be closing in on the most obnoxious consumer of cocaine and hookers in the United States. Kevin and I discuss whether the looming indictment will have any real teeth, or if it will just be the bare minimum to distract from the fact that the president is Hunter Biden’s pimp.

Hunter Biden irritates me so much that Producer Jim was busy cleaning up my f-bombs in this one. Mea culpa, mea culpa, mea maxima culpa, my friend.

