BREAKING: Special Counsel Weiss to Indict Hunter Biden This Month

According to a new court filing, Special Counsel David Weiss is on the verge of indicting Hunter Biden.

“The Speedy Trial Act requires that the Government obtain the return of an indictment by a grand jury by Friday, September 29, 2023, at the earliest,” the court filing from Weiss reads. “The Government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date.”

Department of Justice prosecutors had previously reached a controversial plea agreement on Hunter Biden’s gun possession charge, which would have granted him immunity from prosecution contingent upon meeting specific conditions over a 24-month period. That plea deal ultimately collapsed.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed David Weiss as Special Counsel last month, a move that was highly controversial as it was seen as a calculated maneuver aimed at obstructing the ongoing probe by the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee. House Republicans have not only brought to light financial records implicating the Bidens in a years-long influence-peddling scheme but have also gathered damning testimonies from witnesses.

The choice of Weiss also violated Department of Justice regulations. According to 28 CFR § 600.3, a special counsel must not only be a lawyer with “integrity and impartial decision making” but “shall be selected from outside the United States Government.” Weiss’s impartiality has already been questioned in the wake of the sweetheart plea deal he offered Hunter Biden that would have given him broad immunity, and he also doesn’t come from outside government. Garland clearly wanted him as special counsel badly enough to flout DOJ regulations.

Weiss was previously accused of botching the case against Hunter Biden in order to protect Joe Biden. “In our adversarial system, this is how prosecutors vindicate the public’s interests in the rule of law and equal treatment,” explained Andrew McCarthy at National Review. “Weiss and the Biden DOJ, to the contrary, acted as Hunter’s second set of defense lawyers. Predictably, given the Justice Department’s impossible conflict of interest in this case, Weiss sought to serve and protect the president. On the surface, that meant insulating Hunter from real prosecution. The main objective, however, was to steer the ‘ongoing investigation’ away from Hunter’s dear old dad.”

How exactly did Weiss go from being an accomplice in Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal to being on the verge of indicting him? Is Weiss trying to restore his reputation? Did being empowered as a special counsel truly give him free rein he did not have before? Is there some kind of bait-and-switch play in the works here?

I don’t know what to think yet, but I’m not convinced Hunter will actually be indicted unless there’s a bizarre catch.