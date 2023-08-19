Garland Must Replace Weiss as Special Counsel

Last week, Attorney General Merrick Garland made the controversial move of appointing U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel in the ongoing investigation of Hunter Biden.

The move by Garland was quickly seen by critics as a calculated maneuver aimed at obstructing the ongoing probe by the House Oversight Committee—which has not only brought to light financial records implicating the Bidens in years-long influence-peddling scheme, but has also gathered damning testimonies from witnesses.

The choice of Weiss was also made in violation of Department of Justice regulations. According to 28 CFR § 600.3, a special counsel must not only be a lawyer with “integrity and impartial decision making,” but “shall be selected from outside the United States Government.” Weiss’s impartiality has already been questioned in the wake of the sweetheart plea deal he offered Hunter Biden that would have given him broad immunity, and he also doesn’t come from outside government. Garland clearly wanted him as special counsel bad enough to flout DOJ regulations.

The process has been repeatedly tainted by politics, and the first step to restore confidence in the corruption probe would be to ditch Weiss.

In fact, renowned legal scholar Alan Dershowitz is calling on Joe Biden to do just that—otherwise, he won’t be able to vote for him.

“It pains me to say this because I like Joe Biden, I’ve known him for 40 years, I’d like to vote for him in the next election,” Dershowitz said during an appearance on “Hannity” on Fox News. “But the time has come to appoint an independent outside special counsel to investigate the relationship between Hunter Biden and President Biden. There’s already a special counsel on the classified material. That is totally different. In fact, if I were Joe Biden, I would be calling for a special counsel to take this case out of the partisan House of Representatives.”

Andrew McCarthy at National Review agrees, arguing that not only does Weiss lack the required independence, and that he intentionally botched the case against Hunter to protect Joe Biden. “In our adversarial system, this is how prosecutors vindicate the public’s interests in the rule of law and equal treatment,” McCarthy explained. “Weiss and the Biden DOJ, to the contrary, acted as Hunter’s second set of defense lawyers. Predictably, given the Justice Department’s impossible conflict of interest in this case, Weiss sought to serve and protect the president. On the surface, that meant insulating Hunter from real prosecution. The main objective, however, was to steer the “ongoing investigation” away from Hunter’s dear old dad.

Amidst the erosion of confidence in our nation’s elections, faith in our justice system is rapidly waning under Joe Biden. This is a huge problem for our country. The Biden administration has already indicted Trump multiple times, and believes it can get away with protecting Hunter Biden, and, by extension, his dad. Americans want to believe that in the United States of America, everyone is treated equally. But that’s clearly not the case. It will take a lot more than removing Weiss as special counsel to restore faith in our justice system, but it would be a good start.