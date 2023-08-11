Garland’s Pick for Hunter Biden Special Counsel May Not Be Legitimate

On Friday, Joe Biden’s wingman, Attorney General Merrick Garland, announced the appointment of U.S. Attorney David Weiss as Special Counsel to investigate Hunter Biden. His appointment may be a backhanded attempt to obstruct the House Oversight Committee’s investigation, which has not only uncovered financial records linking the Bidens to shady foreign payments via a tangled web of shell companies but has also obtained incriminating testimony from witnesses, including IRS whistleblowers and Hunter Biden’s former business associates.

Garland claimed in a statement that Weiss, who’d previously been responsible for the sweetheart plea deal that fell apart, would get all the resources he needs from the Department of Justice and that Weiss “has the authority he needs to conduct a thorough investigation and to continue to take the steps he deems appropriate independently, based only on the facts and the law,” both of which are points that have been previously disputed.

While some saw this as a positive development because both prosecutors and Hunter Biden’s defense team had been hoping to put a pin in this investigation and give Hunter Biden a clean slate a few short weeks ago, clearly, Hunter’s problems aren’t going away.

The House Oversight Committee has accused the Department of Justice (DOJ) of attempting a cover-up, in part, by stonewalling congressional oversight. The appointment of Weiss will indefinitely delay his testimony before the committee and potentially make it more difficult for the committee to subpoena documents in their investigation. Catherine Herridge of CBS News confirmed this on Friday afternoon.

Merrick Garland’s decision to appoint a special counsel now is incredibly suspicious, and so is the fact that he appointed David Weiss of all people. In fact, Garland’s appointment of Weiss violates Department of Justice regulations. According to 28 CFR § 600.3, not only is a special counsel to be a lawyer “with a reputation for integrity and impartial decision making,” which is already in doubt, but the special counsel also “shall be selected from outside the United States Government.”

AG Merrick Garland violates Dept. of Justice regulations by appointing David Weiss as Special Counsel. Weiss works for Biden’s DOJ and isn’t eligible. Here’s the relevant reg. Section 600.3. pic.twitter.com/x49rDJIxUD — Dagen McDowell (@dagenmcdowell) August 11, 2023

As a U.S. Attorney, David Weiss is a top official in Joe Biden’s Department of Justice and thereby not eligible to be a special counsel. Why would Garland appoint Weiss in violation of this regulation? Well, it’s obvious, isn’t it? Weiss’s objectivity has already come under fire.

Weiss had been investigating Hunter Biden since 2018 and ultimately negotiated the “Get Out Of Jail Free” plea deal for Hunter Biden that not only would have protected him from serving time but would also have given him immunity from charges that he violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act. I’d hate to say that Weiss is “compromised,” but no one can claim that this was a normal deal that anyone would have gotten.

Another benefit of having Weiss as Special Counsel is that Trump originally nominated him as U.S. Attorney back in 2017, and that gives the impression of independence. But independence is not what we got. Last month we learned that a longtime Biden aide was working for Weiss while he was investigating Hunter. Does that sound independent to you?

We’ve seen the Biden administration use any trick possible, and this is the latest one: a compromised, illegitimate Special Counsel who will protect Hunter Biden and stonewall Congress, all while giving the impression of independence.