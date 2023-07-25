BOMBSHELL: Longtime Biden Aide Worked for U.S. Attorney Weiss During Hunter Investigation

How did Hunter Biden get such a sweetheart plea deal? Well, another piece of the puzzle has been found.

According to a new report from the Washington Examiner, a “close associate of the Biden family appears to have spent years working in the Delaware U.S. attorney’s office, including during the months when whistleblowers said the office took up an investigation of Hunter Biden.”

The associate in question is Alexander Mackler, who not only served as Joe Biden’s press secretary while he was in the U.S. Senate but also on the Biden-Harris transition team in 2020, as well as on the late Beau Biden’s 2010 campaign for Delaware attorney general.

In other words, this guy was very close to Joe Biden and his family. In fact, the report also notes that Mackler “appeared to have a close personal relationship with Hunter Biden,” which included frequent contacts with both Hunter and his business partners. Mackler even referred to Hunter as a “brother” in an email that was written while Mackler was working for David Weiss.

The report is extremely disturbing.

Mackler’s deep connections to the Biden family raise questions about whether he should ever have come close to an investigation involving the Bidens. He emailed with Hunter Biden and Eric Schwerin, one of Hunter Biden’s business partners, on what appears to be the first day of his new job at the Delaware U.S. attorney’s office to talk about the office’s email retention policy. Schwerin joked to Mackler that his response was “the last email you ever receive from me.” Days after Mackler had started working for the U.S. attorney’s office, he was still working with the Bidens, according to Hunter Biden’s emails. Mackler helped edit public statements related to the launch of an institute in Joe Biden’s name at the University of Delaware while working for the Delaware U.S. attorney’s office, for example. In late August 2016 — after, it would seem, Mackler began his job at the U.S. attorney’s office — Mackler fired off an email to Hunter Biden and Schwerin opining on the public perception of Hillary Clinton’s lucrative work with the Clinton Foundation. He argued that there should be a distinction between powerful people who make money once out of office and those who appear to be monetizing their current or future access to government power. “When someone leaves public life and they or their spouse no longer hold prominent government positions … they can do almost whatever they want and take money from almost anyone they can personally stomach and who passes their personal barometer,” Mackler wrote. “That’s the point (and the good news for us).”

Weiss is already in the sights of House Republicans over the sweetheart plea deal for Hunter Biden, which experts say was extremely unorthodox. There are also conflicting statements from Attorney General Merrick Garland and Weiss about how much authority Weiss had in investigating and charging Hunter. These new revelations are bound to raise even more questions and prompt investigations by the House Oversight Committee.