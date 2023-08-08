Are Democrats About to Make Hunter Biden the Fall Guy?

Leftists are starting to realize that Joe Biden’s scandals are a huge problem for them because they are conceding details they wouldn’t ever have admitted to months ago.

Do you remember when Hunter Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer testified before the House Oversight Committee in a closed-door hearing, and Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) made a dismal attempt at quashing the growing Biden bribery scandal? According to Goldman, Archer testified that Joe Biden merely exchanged pleasantries with Hunter Biden’s foreign business partners, spoke of the weather, and didn’t even know who he was talking to during the more than twenty times he participated in their meetings.

It was absurd, but the media echoed Goldman’s bizarre claims as long as they could. Goldman was hardly the guy to be tasked with the job. Last month he accidentally admitted that Hunter and Joe Biden did, in fact, discuss business — something Biden had long denied. Now, CBS is even admitting that Goldman was lying about Archer’s testimony. After the transcript was released, CBS News investigative reporter Catherine Herridge called Goldman out to correct the record.

“Earlier this week we just had to rely on the characterization from Republicans and Democrats about Devon Archer’s testimony, but now we can see the full transcript,” Herridge noted. “You will recall that Democrat Congressman Dan Goldman said that Archer testified that it was the illusion of access to Joe Biden that Hunter Biden was offering to these clients. But in fact, when you look at the transcript, what you see is that phrase, illusion of access, in Dan Goldman’s question. It’s actually not what Devon Archer testified to.”

Herridge noted that, according to the transcripts, Archer testified that “This was about showing that there was the signal that there’s influence and access here. And Archer goes on to say that there were business meetings that Joe Biden attended, or business meetings, rather meals with business associates.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) is also now admitting something Democrats were denying not all that long ago when Republicans on the House Oversight Committee exposed the web of Biden family shell companies used to launder foreign payments. Though he still denies that Joe Biden had any connection to it, Raskin admitted to Chris Cuomo on NewsNation that “Hunter Biden was obviously trying to divert the different kinds of money” into family members’ bank accounts.

But back in May, Raskin dismissed the allegations and accused Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) and the Republicans on the committee of “bombard[ing] the public with innuendo, misrepresentations, and outright lies, recycling baseless claims from stories that were debunked years ago” and accused them of “resort[ing] to using cherry-picked bank records, misrepresentations about confidential and unverified bank reports known as SARs, and baseless conspiracy theories to attack the President’s family, including his grandchildren.”

Raskin may not be willing to concede that Biden played a role in the schemes (despite the evidence and testimony to the contrary), but he is singing a different tune about Hunter. When asked about Biden family members getting all this laundered foreign money, Raskin seemed to have no choice but to pin everything on Hunter Biden.

“The only ones I’m aware of being alleged are ones where Hunter Biden got payments,” he said. “He was able to insinuate himself into a situation where he was getting paid and then he had the payments directed to different accounts and in the names of different people, including children or babies.”

The Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have successfully exposed enough about the Biden influence-peddling operation that Raskin realizes that Democrats are backed into a corner. They may never admit that Joe Biden was a key player, but they may be willing to make Hunter Biden the fall guy if they think it will protect Joe.