Passenger Screaming ‘Allahu Akbar’ Tries to Open Airplane Door, Cops Perplexed as to Motive

The first indication that something was amiss on Wizz Air Flight W9 4452 from Tel Aviv to London Monday was a hulking passenger who kept walking back and forth the entire length of the airplane, from the cockpit to the rear emergency exit and then back again. The plane’s engineer recalled: “I saw him going up and down, maybe looking for weak points on the aircraft… checking seat numbers… It was a very scary situation.”

It got a lot scarier. Repeatedly screaming “Allahu akbar,” the suspicious passenger punched a crew member and tried to open an emergency exit door, which could have led to the deaths of everyone on board. An alert passenger wrestled the man to the ground before he could do any damage, and the flight made an unscheduled but safe landing in Belgrade. Now officials are trying to figure out why, oh why, could this man have done such a thing. He told them, but they were not paying attention.

The New York Post reported Thursday that the passenger who saved the day was Victor Troboloni, “an Albanian who was on his way to visit his ailing mother in London.” Troboloni “grabbed the hulking, unidentified attacker and held him down with other passengers while crew members zip-tied him.” All the while he was mindful of the fact that he “might never see” his mother again.” Cellphone footage of the incident showed the attacker “screaming as Troboloni, 45, takes him to the floor.”

Troboloni explained: “He tried to open the fire exit, he was sitting at the back and it’s easy to open a fire exit, just pull the handle and that’s it. I got the guy down. He was very heavyweight… I headlocked him and the stewardesses tied his hands with plastic cable ties… I had to do it.” Then “fellow passengers helped Troboloni hold him down until a flight attendant could find cable ties to restrain him until the plane touched down in Eastern Europe.” Troboloni added: “I held him for 10 minutes, he got out of breath, he got tired, he was tied up for 45 minutes to 1 hour before we landed in Belgrade.”

The man who tried to open the fire exit gave one massive hint as to why he was causing so much trouble. The UK’s Sun reported that “Victor also claimed the attacker screamed ‘Allahu Akbar’ repeatedly throughout the ordeal.” Nevertheless, the New York Post stated that “officials could not offer a motive for the attack or say whether the suspect was connected to any terror groups.”

Whether or not this man had any connections to terror groups, when he screamed “Allahu akbar” he made his motive perfectly clear. The establishment media frequently mistranslates this cry as “God is great,” or as the New York Post states in this story, “God is most great.” The real meaning, however, is “Allah is greater,” that is, Allah is greater than your god and/or anything you hold dear. It is an aggressive declaration of supremacy and superiority, which is why Islamic jihadists so often shout it while killing infidels.

One primary purpose of shouting it during jihad attacks is to “strike terror in the enemies of Allah,” as the Qur’an directs Muslims to do (8:60). The chief 9/11 hijacker, Mohamed Atta, made this clear in the letter he wrote to himself before carrying out his jihad mission: “When the confrontation begins, strike like champions who do not want to go back to this world. Shout, ‘Allahu Akbar,’ because this strikes fear in the hearts of the non-believers.” This is why the Fort Hood jihad killer, Nidal Malik Hasan, shouted it as he shot thirteen Americans in November 2009, and why so many other jihadis have used it essentially as an announcement that non-Muslims are about to die.

When this man on Wizz Air Flight W9 4452 tried to open a door mid-flight while repeatedly screaming “Allahu akbar,” he was making his motive abundantly clear. But law enforcement and government officials all over the Western world have decided that there is no such thing as Islamic jihad, and that whenever a Muslim commits an act of violence, or tries to do so, while screaming “Allahu akbar,” it’s because he is mentally ill, not because he has imbibed a well-developed, coherent, and well-known ideology.

That denial and willful ignorance will only ensure that there will be many, many more incidents like the terrifying ordeal aboard Flight W9 4452 on Monday.