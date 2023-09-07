Prophet of Doom: Eric Adams Predicts the End of NYC Over Illegal Immigrant Crisis

From the Chickens Coming Home to Roost Department: According to Eric Adams, New York City is doomed. The reason for its demise? The unrelenting influx of illegal immigrants. Here is Adams at a town hall meeting on the crisis on Wednesday night:

BREAKING: Mayor Adams basically conceding New York City is done because of illegal immigration and warns New Yorkers illegals will flood ALL neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/Lj5E3BSvDX — nycphotog (@nycphotog) September 7, 2023

Adams is right. New York City is overwhelmed, and who knows? Maybe it will cease to exist as anyone once knew it. But New York also declared itself to be a sanctuary city, and I am reticent to heed the words of a man whose citizens are not safe on the streets or the subways.

PJ Media has reported on the hotels that have been dedicated to housing migrants, and the crisis has reached the point that migrant camps have been placed in soccer fields. The irony here is that the Biden administration and Democrat politicians like Eric Adams flung the nation’s doors wide open in the name of whatever they were championing on any given day while expecting the problem to be contained to Texas and Arizona. Adams is finding out what it is like to live by his own party’s propaganda.

Just like any dysfunctional and codependent relationship, the ones Adams has with his governor, the administration, and his party mandate that he not blame the open-borders policy, lack of enforcement, or the enabling of drug and human traffickers under the Biden administration. No, Adams blames Greg Abbott. CBS News notes that Adams was on hand to greet a bus carrying 14 illegal immigrants arriving from the Texas border on Sunday. After welcoming them, Adams launched into a screed against Abbot, stating in part:

When you think about this country, a country that has always been open to those who are fleeing persecution and other intolerable conditions, we’ve always welcomed that. This governor is not doing that in Texas, but we are going to send the right message, the right tone, of being here for these families. This is horrific when you think about what the governor is doing, the governor of Texas, after months of traveling across the border, placing them on the bus with no direction.

Two points, Mr. Mayor. One, Texas is already overrun because of your party’s policies and administration. Two, Abbott didn’t ask for the illegals; New York did. Perhaps your ire would be better directed at your governor, the Oval Office, and the DHS.

I doubt you will consider those options, but if you were honest with yourself and your constituents and had an ounce of integrity, you would take this matter up with Kathy Hochul, who has left you high and dry on this matter. And then, after that, you would call Washington. It would appear that the New York Post agrees with me. This is from a Thursday op-ed:

It is your fellow Democrats, not Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who are behind this. Abbott, whom you call a “madman,” bused a tiny fraction of the migrants here today, but guess what? This is where they all wanted to come anyway. Why? Because you are beholden, not to a law or a court decision, but to an “agreement” struck with ultra-liberal groups decades ago that claims New York City has a “right to shelter.”

The piece concludes, “Adams claimed Wednesday night, ‘We are all in this together, all of us,’ but we’re not. We are hostage to a mayor who refuses to stand up for the city he represents.”

For years, wealthy and elite Leftists have lived under the notion that they could purchase indulgences or at least salve the guilt of privilege by creating laws and policies that forced other people to tolerate conditions that they themselves would never accept. But more and more people are becoming weary of paying for the sins of the Left, New Yorkers included.