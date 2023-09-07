On the Same Day California Democrats Named August 'Trans History Month,' They Passed a Bill to Make Parents History

Because the forty-niner gold rush brought a bunch of transgender people to California then and trans people are being beaten up now, says a state Assembly declaration, August has been scratched out on the state’s official calendar to celebrate cross-dresser history. But on the same day they elected to fête cross-dressers, Democrats made a dark move to make faithful parenthood history.

The timing of the vote already may have been in the pipeline, but the vote to introduce Transgender History Month starting in 2024 clashed with the increased pushback by parents who are tired of the trans-washing of school curricula, Dodger games, retail stores, and everything in between.

Parents recently won a round when a mother successfully sued the Spreckels Union School District in Monterey County for “socially transitioning” her daughter to a boy without her consent. Jessica Konen’s daughter, who’s only eleven, was given a boy’s name by her teachers, allowed to use the boys’ bathroom, and referred to by male pronouns. Her mother was never informed. She sued the district and won a $100,000 award.

The state has taken overt action against parents, declaring that those who don’t affirm a child’s self-diagnosed sexual orientation are unfit and should be separated from their children.

On the day that the state Assembly approved transgender month, they passed AB 957, a measure to direct judges to favor parents who “affirm” a child’s self-diagnosed gender confusion. This means that religious parents are screwed. See the interview below on my Adult in the Room Podcast with psychiatrist Dr. Miriam Grossman on how parents are fighting back.

The Pacific Justice Institute Center for Public Policy writes that if AB 957 is signed into law it would stand as a “nefarious attempt to leverage the natural love and affection that a parent has for his or her child in order to coerce a pledge of allegiance to government orthodoxy on transgenderism.”

Worse, “Those parents that decline to bend their knees and suppress their conscience to the will of the state are primarily people who retain convictions about morals, faith, and science,” the organization wrote in a letter to the state Senate Judiciary Committee last June. The result would be that “such persons become suspect in child custody disputes due to their faith. Indeed, the bill raises the specter of whether religious parents have the legal capacity to act in the best interest of their children.”

In short, under AB 957, there’s no way a parent who believes that biology confers gender would get a fair shake in court.

But the trans-washing continues apace. The official declaration of trans history month by San Francisco State Assembly man member Matt Haney declared that the state has always been full of cross-dressers and that they should be celebrated in the state’s official history. “As long as there has been a California, there have been transgender people here contributing to their community, making history, expanding civil rights,” except for women, “and helping to build a California that is more inclusive and prosperous for everyone,” he told reporters.

The reasons behind the state observances for trans history month were spelled out in Haney’s declaration, which said in part:

WHEREAS, The suppression of gender variance among indigenous California cultures by Spanish and later Anglo settlers was a foundational event of the history of the state, as documented in the journal of soldier Pedro Fages, who wrote in 1775 about native peoples he encountered near present-day San Diego, whom he described as “those Indian men who, both here and farther inland, observed in the dress, clothing, and character of women… They are called joyas, and they are held in great esteem.”; and WHEREAS, The social fluidity of Gold Rush-era California attracted countless people who lived transgender lives in the mid-19th century, including legendary stagecoach driver Charley Parkhurst, whose life story was celebrated in the popular television show Death Valley Days, hosted by Ronald Reagan; and WHEREAS, San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood has been known as a residential district for transgender people since the second half of the 19th century, when it was home to people such as “Jenny O.,” a trans woman who corresponded with the famous German sexologist Magnus Hirschfeld about her life in the Tenderloin; […]WHEREAS, Transgender and gender-nonconforming Americans are being dehumanized and politicized in recent culture wars and their contributions to the history of the United States are being erased and their existence being portrayed as a recent cultural development, despite having existed throughout all known human history…

The state’s school calendar is getting a little full — because, after all, childhood indoctrination is what this movement seems to be about. This month will compete with Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month, National Immunization Awareness Month, and this is deliciously ironic, Women’s Equality Day on August 26.

Guess which one will be highlighted in the classroom when school opens.

The Left’s long march through the institutions seems to be continuing apace, but take heart. We at PJ Media will keep you informed on how good people are fighting back against the state takeover of parenthood — because that’s what’s happening.

