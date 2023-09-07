Worldwide Cyber Attack? Outage of Payment Processing Affecting Square, CashApp, Apple Pay, and More

Square, a company that supplies point of sale (POS) systems to small businesses that allow for credit card processing, has been down all day Thursday, affecting users in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, France, and Spain. Square is one of the largest suppliers of POS systems to all kinds of businesses, like restaurants, salons, tattoo parlors, boutiques, and much more. According to the website, Square is “Trusted by millions of businesses worldwide.”

Without the ability to process credit cards, many businesses have reported turning away customers who don’t have cash—or taking an enormous risk and writing down credit card information to process later, not knowing if the card will go through. Despite Square’s customers losing thousands of dollars per hour, their customer service line was shut down and goes directly to a voice message that says the service line is unavailable.

Square has posted very few updates on its Twitter/X account, with no information about what caused the issue or when it will be fixed. “We are currently experiencing issues with multiple Square services,” they wrote on Twitter/X. “We understand how important it is for your business that our services be up and running, and we are actively working toward a fix.”

Customers are starting to panic.

“So Square goes down completely leaving every business using their service effectively shut off from payments and they close the support during this? How many of my fellow small businesses are shopping for new merchant services today?” wrote Ken Obloy.

“So for past 7 hours you guys haven’t even found the ‘root’ of this issue? I mean business are losing thousands and thousand’s of dollars today due to this issue,” wrote Twitter/X user Sergio.

The threat to small businesses due to this outage is real and scary. “We’ve lost so many sales today and @square is not even communicating how they are fixing this outage. Small businesses cannot be down extended periods of time! Businesses will need compensation to cover the losses – and they can’t even pay their employees for last week!” wrote Rob Boyland.

PJ Media reached out to Square for more information on what happened but did not receive a response as of the time of publishing. If they do respond, we will update our article.

Square isn’t the only credit card processing service that is down. CashApp, which is owned by the same parent company as Square, was also down on Thursday, along with reports of Venmo, Apple Pay, Zelle, and other digital payment apps that were reported to be malfunctioning.

What’s going on here? And why isn’t it national news? I’ve found only three stories about it from local news in San Francisco, Kentucky, and Alabama. But this outage affects the entire country, and no major national news outlet has picked it up. That’s strange, in my opinion.

With no information on how long this outage will last, I advise carrying cash. Don’t stop frequenting the businesses you normally do, but bring cash instead. No one should have a problem working with cash. You’ll help keep a local business afloat and save yourself the credit card processing fee.

It should be noted that this situation is why a cashless society that relies on digital currency is doomed to be a massive failure. Cash is king. Don’t let them convince you otherwise unless you want to be trapped with no way to pay for what you need, no way to access your funds, and no one answering the “customer service” line.