The Morning Briefing: Labor Day Jimmy Buffett Blues

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

Just a quick federal holiday Briefing, then everyone can get back to grilling, or whatever it is normal people do with a bonus day off.

It was perfectly sunny here most of this weekend, but there was a Jimmy Buffett-shape cloud hanging over my mood. Chris wrote about the legendary entertainer’s death:

Celebrity deaths don’t often throw me for a loop, but when I woke up on Saturday morning to the news that singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett had passed away at the age of 76, it devastated me.

There are probably a lot of people who feel the same way. Buffett had a transcendent, cross-generational appeal. When my 85-year-old mother woke up on Saturday and I told her of Buffett’s passing, she was shocked. Then she told me that she had seen him live, which I did not know.

Mom knows how to party.

One of my first thoughts was, “America doesn’t need news like this right now. It’s just gonna get worse from here.” Yes, we will always have the music, but Buffett’s lighthearted spirit sure would come in handy for the next year or so. Here’s a Buffett quote from Chris’s post that sums up his appeal well:

“It’s pure escapism is all it is,” the Associated Press quoted him from an Arizona Republic interview from 2021. “I’m not the first one to do it, nor shall I probably be the last. But I think it’s really a part of the human condition that you’ve got to have some fun. You’ve got to get away from whatever you do to make a living or other parts of life that stress you out. I try to make it at least 50/50 fun to work and so far it’s worked out.”

The more escapism, the better. One of the big reasons that movies and television shows have become so tedious is that the people making them have lost that sense that people need an escapist release in entertainment. We don’t need to be beaten over the head with real life in entertainment when we’re getting beaten over the head with real life in real life.

Here is something that Chris mentions in his memorial post that I was stunned to learn:

Six 20th century authors had #1 New York Times bestsellers for both fiction & non-fiction: Ernest Hemingway, Dr. Seuss, John Steinbeck, William Styron, Irving Wallace—and Jimmy Buffett. He’s the first person I ever interviewed on camera. “Rest in peace” was his whole thing. pic.twitter.com/TkacBnMeEf — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) September 2, 2023

Any time you’re on a list with Ernest Hemingway and Dr. Seuss as a writer, you’ve done all right for yourself.

A lot of Americans were blasting the Buffett all weekend. I have a pretty good Buffett playlist on Spotify, but Chris wrote about some Buffett songs in this VIP column that I will be adding to it.

Here’s hoping that the passing of Jimmy Buffett doesn’t send us into a spiral of bad news that’s even worse than the news we’ve been dealing with. Let us be grateful for the good cheer Buffett gave us and spend some time getting in touch with our inner Margaritaville.

Because it’s a holiday, Stephen Green and I won’t be doing our regularly scheduled episode of “Five O’Clock Somewhere.” We’re obviously big Jimmy Buffett fans though, so we always have the proper attitude:

Everything Isn’t Awful

RIP Jimmy Buffett who had .25 seconds of screen time in Jurassic World and knew exactly how to use it. pic.twitter.com/5IKYsRPMkl — Katie (@KatiePZim) September 2, 2023

