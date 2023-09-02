If you read the Bible with any regularity, you’re no doubt familiar with the passage in which “a woman, whose heart was divided between spirit and body, came before” Jesus. “In quiet despair, she asked, ‘Lord, I come to you estranged, for my spirit and body are not one. How shall I hope to enter the kingdom of God?” If that passage is not familiar to you, you’re not alone: it isn’t really in the Bible at all, but is a fake Biblical passage that ChatGPT generated at the behest of an advocate of today’s gender madness. “I know it’s not real,” commented the fake evangelist, “but it gave me some comfort.” And that in itself is revealing.

Fox News reported Saturday that a “Reddit user under the name Psychological_Dog527 said he was ‘feeling sad’ when he asked ChatGPT to generate a ‘fake biblical passage’ about ‘Jesus accepting trans people,’ which he posted in the ‘r/trans’ channel.” This is intriguing on a number of levels. As a transgender advocate, “Psychological_Dog527” has likely long since left behind any connection to traditional Christianity, but nevertheless, he or she or xe is clearly still haunted by the figure of Christ to the extent that he (or whatever) has fashioned his own Christ, made in his own image, to assuage his conscience.

As the concocted Biblical passage continues, Psychological_Dog527’s ChatGPT Jesus “looked upon her with kindness, replying, ‘my child, blessed are those who strive for unity within themselves, for they shall know the deepest truths of my Father’s creation. Be not afraid, for in the kingdom of God, there is no man nor woman, as all are one in spirit. The gates of my Father’s kingdom will open for those who love and are loved, for God looks not upon the body, but the heart.”

That’s a deft Christian encapsulation of the transgender mindset, but it has nothing to do with Christianity. The real New Testament does say that “there is no male and female” (Galatians 3:28), but this is about the universality of salvation, not the erasure of physical realities or some justification for mutilation and pharmaceutical dependency in pursuit of a fantasy.

This ChatGPT Jesus, with his denial of the gender binary and of the importance of the body itself, offers a Gnostic vision, not a Christian one. Transgenderism is a revival of the ancient religious belief known as Gnosticism, which included the idea that the physical world was the source of evil: an evil god had trapped the souls of human beings inside material bodies and a material world, and that was the reason why evil and suffering existed there.

Different Gnostic sects had various ideas of how souls could be freed from this plight; the Christian version of Gnosticism depicted Jesus as a spiritual being who did not become man, as orthodox Christianity teaches, but who merely took on the appearance of being in a physical body, so as to save the souls that were trapped within those bodies. Thus in Gnostic Gospels, Jesus is a phantasm; one of the disciples at one point passes his hand through Jesus’ body, showing it to be merely an apparition.

This idea was based on the Gnostics’ negative view of the physical world. If matter was evil, the Savior would not have taken it on. The New Testament is aware of Christian Gnosticism and resolutely stands against this, emphasizing that “the Word became flesh and dwelt among us” (John 1:14). Risen from the dead, Christ tells his disciples to touch him, so that they can see he is no mere phantom: “Handle me, and see; for a spirit has not flesh and bones as you see that I have” (Luke 24:39). The apostle John insists that when he is speaking about Jesus, he is speaking about “That which was from the beginning, which we have heard, which we have seen with our eyes, which we have looked upon and touched with our hands” (1 John 1:1).

The idea that matter is not evil and can indeed be sanctified by the incarnation of the Son of God stands opposed to the trans notion that one can only find one’s true self by mutilating one’s physical nature. If God created our physical bodies and created them male and female (cf. Genesis 1:27), then the distinction between the body and the heart in the ChatGPT Jesus quote is a false one, and accepting one’s physical reality is an integral aspect of knowing and trusting in God.

Gnosticism is the order of the day, however, and so the pro-trans publication The Advocate was enthusiastic about the fake Biblical passage, calling it “an affirming example of tolerance” for those who “do not have a relationship with religion because of their history of exclusion among pious people.” The real Bible, by contrast, affirms love for all but no tolerance for sin at all; Jesus forgives a woman who is about to be stoned to death for adultery but tells her to “sin no more” (John 8:11).

That’s just the message that trans advocates don’t want to hear, so it is no surprise that they have fashioned a Jesus more to their own liking. In doing so, they have provided new evidence that transgenderism, and leftism in general, is a cult, a religion of its own. Traditional religion still provides the antidote.