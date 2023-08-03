Religious Persecution: Youth Pastor Arrested for Peaceful Protest at Drag Queen Family Event

It becomes increasingly and terrifyingly clear that the First Amendment is dying in America, and that religious persecution is becoming more mainstream. A youth pastor was just arrested in Wisconsin for peacefully protesting and reading Bible verses near a drag queen event for families.

Because men in dresses sexually grooming children is not a problem, but a young man reading Bible verses into a microphone on a public sidewalk is apparently a problem. The youth pastor, Marcus Schroeder, was arrested by multiple burly cops, and he was accused of resisting arrest after slightly twisting away from the mob of cops and objecting when they snatched his microphone.

Schroeder was charged with “unlawful use of sound amplification and resisting arrest.” Incidentally, a group of people with Nazi symbols were supposedly parading around also protesting the drag event, but were not arrested, according to The Post Millennial. In America now, police actually object more to Bible verses than to swastikas. So much for freedom of religion and freedom of speech. Who are the real Nazis?

The Post Millennial:

The group of young people first attempted to get their message across inside the park by praying and talking to attendees, but were arrested and let off with warnings if they promised to stay beyond the fences. They complied, and then began protesting from outside the park, with Schroeder using a microphone to ensure everyone could still hear him as he preached.

That was apparently unacceptable as well. Drag queens must not in any way be reminded that they are perverts according to Biblical Christianity. Jason Storms, the church’s minister of evangelism, took the video below of Schroeder’s arrest:

🚨Christian teen arrested as he was reading aloud Bible passages at an all ages Drag Queen Dance Party & Drag Storytime Hour in Watertown, WI. Meanwhile, men in female costumes danced provocatively for children and creeps in masks pretending to be N-zis brandished weapons and… pic.twitter.com/V8lgqUdNEg — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) August 2, 2023

As you can see, one policeman grabs at Schroeder’s microphone and then disconnects it. “They said we can speak out on the sidewalk freely?” Storms says, also clarifying that the group wasn’t told they couldn’t use amplification. “You can speak but there’s no amplified devices,” an officer announces. This would seem to be the real-life version of what Elon Musk calls “freedom of speech but not reach,” which suppresses free speech while pretending to allow it.

Eventually, the police grabbed Schroeder.

“You guys are acting like thugs,” Storms said as they yanked the microphone away from Schroeder and handcuffed him. “He has every right to be out here engaging in speech!”

But Schroeder refuses to be intimidated by his experience. ”It was worth it. It’s actually an honor to be counted worthy to stand with the cloud of witnesses who have gone before us and been arrested for the sake of spreading Christ and his kingdom,” he told The Republic Sentinel. “If the police wanted to try and set an example for others or anything like that, the only thing I’ve seen is actually the exact opposite, where more and more people are seeing the severity of what’s going on and being called to more action.”

Nick Proell, a fellow young Christian also detained and removed from the venue, agreed he has no regrets either. “I’d do it all over again if it gives me an opportunity to share the good news and rescue innocent children being sexualized by their parents,” he declared. “God will use it for good. We will stand for truth even if we stand alone.”