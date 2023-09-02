Pirates and Poetry: the Songwriting of Jimmy Buffett

It’s still hard to believe that Jimmy Buffett is gone. We’ll have a new album soon, but it just won’t be the same knowing that we’ll never again get to see him play live because that was where he was at his best.

As I wrote in my tribute to him earlier on Saturday, many critics and music snobs view Buffett as a lightweight, and it’s easy to see why considering how many party anthems we associate with him. But Buffett was a tremendous writer, and many of his songs are downright poetic.

That’s part of the purpose of this list — to help you see what a terrific songwriter he was. Maybe you’ll gain a deeper appreciation for his music, or maybe you’ll hear songs of his you don’t know by heart. Either way, I hope you’ll enjoy this playlist of some of my favorite songs of his.

Related: Farewell to the Pirate: Jimmy Buffett, 1946-2023

I’ve put these songs in no particular order.

“He Went to Paris” (1973)

This one’s based on a true story. Buffett wrote “He Went to Paris” after meeting Eddie Balchowsky, a musician who lost an arm in the Spanish Civil War. It’s a heartbreaking tale, but it contains a line that I can’t help but think sums up Buffett’s life neatly: “Some of it’s magic and some of it’s tragic / But I had a good life all the way.”

“Take Another Road” (1989)

I’ll never remember how exciting it was to hear a new Jimmy Buffett song on the radio when I was in high school, and “Take Another Road” didn’t disappoint, mainly because it was so different from most of what my local Top 40 station played.

It didn’t become a hit, but it did become one of my favorite Buffett tunes. The story of a man who seeks adventure — based of Buffett’s short story of the same name — makes for a great song anytime.

“Who’s the Blonde Stranger?” (1984)

Buffett’s ’80s output was a downgrade in quality from what he wrote and recorded in the ’70s — at least for the most part. But he has some sparkling songs, including the humorous “Who’s the Blonde Stranger?”

This tale of a Texas couple on vacation — and potential adultery involving whoever Dan and Marie are — is a rare genuinely funny moment in a decade when many of Buffett’s lighthearted songs bordered too much on silliness.

Related: Farewell to the Pirate: Jimmy Buffett, 1946-2023

“School Boy Heart” (1996)

Confession: this is probably the Buffett song that I identify with the most personally. His exploration of the disparate elements that make up his personality is entertaining and insightful. And I think that every one of us can identify with the idea that we’re a mix of so many different factors. I do, however, wish I had a license to fly like Buffett did.

“I Heard I Was in Town” (1982)

My favorite version of this song is the acoustic version he recorded in Key West in 2009, but there’s something charming about the idea of a man who still can’t get used to the fact that he’s famous going back to the city where it all started.

“When the Coast Is Clear” (1986)

I’ve always thought this is one of Buffett’s most beautiful songs. The idea of someone who lives at the beach or spends a lot of time near it going to the shore after all the tourists have left for some alone time is poignant and understandable.

I came close to this feeling a few years ago on a trip to Daytona Beach shortly after New Year 2020. This song was in my head (and probably in my earbuds) as I walked on the beach, and I couldn’t help but think that 2020 was going to be a great year. How wrong I was…

If I had the time, I could post dozens of Jimmy Buffett’s videos to demonstrate what an accomplished yet underrated songwriter he was. We’ll definitely miss him.