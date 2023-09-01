Billionaire Goblin Charlie Munger Exhorts Peasants to 'Expect Less'

Charlie Munger is among the most viscerally repulsive individuals I have ever had the misfortune to behold. Here is his repugnant ideology expounded upon, replete with shades of Klaus Schwab’s “you will own nothing and be happy” ethos.

Via Yahoo! Finance (emphasis added):

“We don’t need as many wealth managers as we have,” he said.

In response, Munger shared a slightly less optimistic view than Buffett. He stated, “I think the best road ahead to human happiness is to expect less. I think it’s going to get tougher.

During the 2023 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. annual meeting, Buffett expressed his desire to be born in the present day, considering it a superior world compared to any before. He acknowledged that modern communication may sometimes make it seem worse than it is.

In the realm of wise investors and business moguls, Charlie Munger, the billionaire business partner of Warren Buffett, is a source of valuable advice. His interests span wide, but they all converge on a singular focus: the pursuit of wealth, happiness and the avoidance of making dumb mistakes.

Such talk about not needing wealth managers and the peasants learning to “expect less” is rich coming from the likes of Munger, who amassed his billions producing nothing of value himself but rather serving as a glorified money-changer — the kind Jesus Christ evicted from the temple with extreme prejudice — parasitically feeding on the value produced by actual American workers.

It looks like Munger and Buffet, based on their recent selling habits, have some insight into where the U.S. economy is headed that the average person doesn’t or can’t.

Via Yahoo! Finance:

Berkshire sold a net $8 billion of stocks and slowed its pace of buybacks last quarter, sparking a 13% rise in its money pile to a near-record $147 billion. The sprawling conglomerate has now disposed of a net $33 billion of stocks over the past three quarters, fueling a $38 billion increase in its stash of cash, cash equivalents, and Treasury bills during that time.

A couple of years back, the Chinese Communist Party disappeared a former billionaire tech mogul, Jack Ma, after he criticized the banking industry as having a “pawnshop mentality” and advocated opening up financial resources to more Chinese, which I covered elsewhere at the time. Here’s what authoritarian Charlie Munger had to say about the incident (emphasis added):

Communists did the right thing. They just called in Jack Ma and say, ‘You aren’t gonna do it, sonny.’ And, and I wish we had a, I don’t want the, all of the Chinese system, but I certainly would like to have the financial part of it in my own country.

You, average Joe, might not believe in class war, but people like Charlie Munger and Klaus Schwab do. You might find the concept distastefully Marxist, but Munger and Schwab view it as a pragmatic tool for wealth consolidation and social control.

To play on a common truism regarding the devil, the greatest trick the elite class warriors ever played was convincing the plebs that they don’t exist.

Also for our VIPs: National-Level Political Debates Are Exhausting Theater Productions With Ugly Actors

But actually, if you find Oliver Anthony’s music compelling, as I do, I would argue you do believe in class war. It’s just a matter of branding and packaging. Here is a portion of the lyrics from “Rich Men North of Richmond:”